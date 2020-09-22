 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Shiat's about to go down in Louisville, y'all   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
vudukungfu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is not a repeat from every decade in the civil rights history of our nation evar.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consider the possibility that this is actually going to be done on purpose to rile people so that they can arrest more people.
 
EvilEgg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are riots, does Louisville get added to anarchist jurisdictions?  The authorities are likely to escalate any violence, and that is what the DOJ wants.  So probably not even if the whole city is on fire.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to be told by Democrats and Republicans that rioting is an inappropriate reaction to agents of the state murdering citizens with no accountability and they should go back to ineffective peaceful protesting that everyone can safely ignore.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong


Property has less value than people.  People burning stuff in protest is wrong, but a corrupt government that disregards the taking of an innocent human life is far, far worse.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Consider the possibility that this is actually going to be done on purpose to rile people so that they can arrest more people.


So in order to win votes in Kentucky, which will happen no matter what, they want to stir up anger at just how corrupt and racist Republicans are. And they want to do this 6 weeks before a hotly contested election.

Well, it's a plan...I guess.
 
lindalouwho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Property has less value than people.  People burning stuff in protest is wrong, but a corrupt government that disregards the taking of an innocent human life is far, far worse.


He said it back in the day, and I said it back when shiat first started this time and I'll say it again - By any means necessary.
I didn't always believe that, but I cannot believe anything less at this point in my life.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: bdub77: Consider the possibility that this is actually going to be done on purpose to rile people so that they can arrest more people.

So in order to win votes in Kentucky, which will happen no matter what, they want to stir up anger at just how corrupt and racist Republicans are. And they want to do this 6 weeks before a hotly contested election.

Well, it's a plan...I guess.


The agenda is to stoke violence and then blame the violent agitators and then claim you're the only one who can restore order to the galaxy nation.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Gubbo: bdub77: Consider the possibility that this is actually going to be done on purpose to rile people so that they can arrest more people.

So in order to win votes in Kentucky, which will happen no matter what, they want to stir up anger at just how corrupt and racist Republicans are. And they want to do this 6 weeks before a hotly contested election.

Well, it's a plan...I guess.

The agenda is to stoke violence and then blame the violent agitators and then claim you're the only one who can restore order to the galaxy nation.


And that will win you the votes of the mouth breathers who were going to vote for you anyway.

The rest of the country, well I imagine most people will look at it, see 3 cops murdering a sleeping black woman, not even being given a slap on the wrist, and be as outraged as the rest of us.

I could be wrong of course
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Property has less value than people. People burning stuff in protest is wrong, but a corrupt government that disregards the taking of an innocent human life is far, far worse.


Not to Republicans.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong


Oh! So random, unrelated property being vandalized IS the answer? Pathetic. Start with your house (from inside).
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: bdub77: Consider the possibility that this is actually going to be done on purpose to rile people so that they can arrest more people.

So in order to win votes in Kentucky, which will happen no matter what, they want to stir up anger at just how corrupt and racist Republicans are. And they want to do this 6 weeks before a hotly contested election.

Well, it's a plan...I guess.


It works when you can arrest and take away the voting rights of the protesters.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The rest of the country, well I imagine most people will look at it, see 3 cops murdering a sleeping black woman, not even being given a slap on the wrist, and be as outraged as the rest of us.

I could be wrong of course


They're outraged right up until there's a protest in response, at which point they take the side of the cops. Same as it ever was in this country.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Oh! So random, unrelated property being vandalized IS the answer? Pathetic. Start with your house (from inside).


You need to work on your obfuscation skills.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong


They could sentence the cops to death and there would still be mayhem.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: bdub77: Gubbo: bdub77: Consider the possibility that this is actually going to be done on purpose to rile people so that they can arrest more people.

So in order to win votes in Kentucky, which will happen no matter what, they want to stir up anger at just how corrupt and racist Republicans are. And they want to do this 6 weeks before a hotly contested election.

Well, it's a plan...I guess.

The agenda is to stoke violence and then blame the violent agitators and then claim you're the only one who can restore order to the galaxy nation.

And that will win you the votes of the mouth breathers who were going to vote for you anyway.

The rest of the country, well I imagine most people will look at it, see 3 cops murdering a sleeping black woman, not even being given a slap on the wrist, and be as outraged as the rest of us.

I could be wrong of course


At least 40% of the country will cheer the cops.

/and 40% of the people can easily win the Presidency
//thanks, Founding Fathers!
 
OhioFark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The saddest part is we already know what the outcome will be. If killing somebody who was asleep is determined to be ",justified" by officials they deserve whatever wrath comes from it.
 
deanis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Oh! So random, unrelated property being vandalized IS the answer? Pathetic. Start with your house (from inside).


How many private residences have been affected in the protests?
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OhioFark: The saddest part is we already know what the outcome will be. If killing somebody who was asleep is determined to be ",justified" by officials they deserve whatever wrath comes from it.


they deserve to never sleep in peace.
again.
ever.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a leak.  They know.
 
deanis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, ACAB.

Power to the people.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did anyone ever believe the cops would be charged. Unfortunately, what they did was completely legal, and that's the real outrage.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is there anything worth saving if the government can have their armed goons kill you in your bed and get away with it?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: There's a leak.  They know.


Considering the timing of the settlement, yeah, shiat's gonna burn.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Oh! So random, unrelated property being vandalized IS the answer? Pathetic. Start with your house (from inside).


Welp, no need to take you seriously. Thank you for bad faith interpretation.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

deanis: stinkynuts: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Oh! So random, unrelated property being vandalized IS the answer? Pathetic. Start with your house (from inside).

How many private residences have been affected in the protests?


There was that couple where people walked on the street outside their house so they tooled up and pointed guns at them?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Of course it's a deliberate provocation.  Consider the fact that people have been arrested for letting their children play outside the house unsupervised.  There is a large population of alarmists, mostly made up of mothers, who will scurry to the protective arms of Big Brother at the first sign of trouble.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
grand jury decision? the cops farking shot her to death. put those cops in jail. simple.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

They could sentence the cops to death and there would still be mayhem.


You're right. The police would never tolerate that kind of thing. They'd erupt.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the price we all pay when we refuse to prosecute cops when they murder people.if only we held the police accountable for their actions.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: There's a leak.  They know.


A leak? I suppose that the District Attorney openly sharing information with the police is technically a "leak" in the same way that the drain in my sink is a "leak".

/Hopefully the hot zone will not extend to my workplace.
 
deanis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: deanis: stinkynuts: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Oh! So random, unrelated property being vandalized IS the answer? Pathetic. Start with your house (from inside).

How many private residences have been affected in the protests?

There was that couple where people walked on the street outside their house so they tooled up and pointed guns at them?


Thats about it. The fear that thrives inside of the average white person is astounding. People that live 30 miles from MPLS are moving further into the country because "blah people" are scary.

Maybe learn from the disenfranchised and support them, maybe then you could stop pissing your pants all day when a POC is within 20 feet of you.

/god
//dammit
///alltohell
 
Gubbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Of course it's a deliberate provocation.  Consider the fact that people have been arrested for letting their children play outside the house unsupervised.  There is a large population of alarmists, mostly made up of mothers, who will scurry to the protective arms of Big Brother at the first sign of trouble.


I want to contrast that with the Portland protests where the front line was made up of elderly mothers, in the mistaken belief that police forces wouldn't attack them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

They could sentence the cops to death and there would still be mayhem.


This - until there is sweeping reform of recruiting, training, equipping, and disciplinary methods these things will continue to happen, no matter how many individual cops are punished, or how severely.
It's not an argument against punishing them, but it IS worth noting.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
it would be cheaper if the city just gave away free large screen TV's...the goal of the rioters
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it would be cheaper if the city just gave away free large screen TV's...the goal of the rioters


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it would be cheaper if the city just gave away free large screen TV's...the goal of the rioters


I'll pretend that that is an attempt to be funny. Because the alternative is to flat out call you a racist. Your choice
 
soupafi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just don't get it. If you fark up in the military bad enough, you face a court-martial. If you're a cop, you get a paid vacation.
 
inner ted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it would be cheaper if the city just gave away free large screen TV's...the goal of the rioters


It'd be cheaper to have educated dumb assholes like yourself, than have you ignorant fools ruining our once great nation
 
deanis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it would be cheaper if the city just gave away free large screen TV's...the goal of the rioters


This has to be satire.

Why not just post a pic of Looty?
 
PanicAttack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Louisville police and government officials are trying to incite violence. They walked two of the officers out of the courtroom and past protesters a couple of weeks ago hoping that something would happen.
 
tekmo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: //thanks, Founding Fathers!


shiat man, you can't maintain minority rule by letting just EVERYONE have equal rights and power.

(AKA the judicial cannon of "originalism.")
 
Anubislg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

deanis: stinkynuts: Gubbo: If the authorities don't even charge these officers, shiats gonna burn and the people doing it won't be the ones who are wrong

Oh! So random, unrelated property being vandalized IS the answer? Pathetic. Start with your house (from inside).

How many private residences have been affected in the protests?


Adding to that....how many private residences require a massive deep cleaning due to tear gas leaking into them?

Those clouds of noxious gas don't just go away.
 
rolladuck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

soupafi: I just don't get it. If you fark up in the military bad enough, you face a court-martial. If you're a cop, you get a paid vacation.


Pretty much any profession, if you screw up bad enough, you'll at LEAST get a trial.
Except the one that matters most-the one that represents the power of the state to inflict deadly force onto its own people.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I can't wait to be told by Democrats and Republicans that rioting is an inappropriate reaction to agents of the state murdering citizens with no accountability and they should go back to ineffective peaceful protesting that everyone can safely ignore.


If only we had a fair and impartial justice system... Where on earth could such a thing exist?
Wait... The freest country on earth where life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are a cornerstone?
Not yet, says 2020.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fark sure seems to be doubling up on incendiary articles these days.


good luck and be safe folks.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So far the only faction that holds any appeal are the Korean Bois. Look at those smartly dressed motherf*ckers. Probably have those cool round stackable lunch pails all filled with delicious food. Right now, today, gun to my head, "WHAT SIDE ARE YOU ON!?!?" "Korean Boi."
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

deanis: WTP 2: it would be cheaper if the city just gave away free large screen TV's...the goal of the rioters

This has to be satire.

Why not just post a pic of Looty?


It's not.  Main page subhumans don't understand satire.

/this was satire
//or was it?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.