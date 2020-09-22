 Skip to content
(India Today)   Woman knocks innocent snake from door frame onto her head, then pushes him with broom: "He probably thought that was really rude." Fortunately, he was a civil serpent   (indiatoday.in) divider line
14
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it was a rat snake, it kind of was a li'l bit rude. He was just trying to get some early sun in to get warmed up for a day of pest control and then the world got weird on him.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to know why I am reading an India Today article on a snake-human interaction in Mississippi.  Slow news day globally?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snake was about 10 inches long and after dropping on her head, darted inside her kitchen.

I'd bet a million internet dollars that it was not actually an Eastern Rat Snake, but a ring snake. They end up inside all the time. And they're basically overgrown worms and utterly harmless. Hey, the cat killed one in the kitchen the other day. Maybe I should call India Today, that could be a huge breaking story.
 
Two16
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I want to know why I am reading an India Today article on a snake-human interaction in Mississippi.  Slow news day globally?



Of all the news organizations in the world, I would suspect that India Today is the closest thing we have to a global paper of record on snake-human interactions.
 
Astorix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a whole article of nope. I'm with Indiana Jones on this one. I wouldn't kill one, mind but...nope.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"civil serpent"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not all snakes are villains.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ O.k. bad example.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/"Who said that?!"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"This is just scary."

Somebody needs to get out more.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, I lol'ed.  Excellent headline.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So that's it? Either the world is burning down and we are all gonna die or...a woman is slightly spooked by a snake landing on her head? No in-between?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it didn't bite her.

Nate Bargatze - How to Get Bitten By a Snake
Youtube Px6jFtw0pKU
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the snake was probably an Eastern Rat snake, a largely non-venomous reptile the snake was probably an Eastern Rat snake, a largely non-venomous reptile

Thank God it wasn't one of the venomous Eastern Rat Snakes.

Pocket Ninja: I'd bet a million internet dollars that it was not actually an Eastern Rat Snake, but a ring snake. They end up inside all the time. And they're basically overgrown worms and utterly harmless. Hey, the cat killed one in the kitchen the other day. Maybe I should call India Today, that could be a huge breaking story.


They look so much alike. /s

Maybe it was a ring snake.  After all, it was at the door.
 
