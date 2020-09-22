 Skip to content
(McSweeney's)   It's decorative gourd season, motherf**kers   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
28
    More: Vintage, Profanity, first crow, next thing, Autumn, Squash, literary journal McSweeney's Quarterly, gourd reenactment of an episode of Diff, flannel shirt  
•       •       •

oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the christly-buggers did I just read?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when everything is pumpkin spice flavored.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: What the christly-buggers did I just read?


You read someone trying way too hard to be the Onion, motherfarker.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Wake me up when everything is pumpkin spice flavored.


Wakey- wakey, eggs and bakey!

Seriously- it's the first day of fall. It has begun.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lay down a beat and you got a rap song.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cornucopia is a word people!
WTH?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gourds are so smug. Fark 'em, the smug bastards.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Wake me up when everything is pumpkin spice flavored.


I asked my 19-year-old white daughter if it would be okay for me to have pumpkin spice flavored beverages. She says yes, as long as I do it in a respectful and non-culturally appropriative way. Taking a picture of the beverage and posting to Instagram would be offensive, as would drinking it while wearing Uggs.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cornucopia is a word people!
WTH?


They spent, like, way too much time in elementary school making sure we knew it.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Cythraul: Wake me up when everything is pumpkin spice flavored.

I asked my 19-year-old white daughter if it would be okay for me to have pumpkin spice flavored beverages. She says yes, as long as I do it in a respectful and non-culturally appropriative way. Taking a picture of the beverage and posting to Instagram would be offensive, as would drinking it while wearing Uggs.


Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember when penis gourds were all the rage on Fark. Kinda relieved when I clicked the link
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: .

Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.


That sort of counterbounces all the colonialism the last 250 years


Asperger
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
yeah like I wait for a "season"
whatever
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: .

Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.

That sort of counterbounces all the colonialism the last 250 years


Asperger


Not really, it's literally the road back to segregation.

/ why tell me you have Aspergers??
// I don't judge others on their mental conditions
/// glad you're at a place in your life you feel free enough to openly tell people and talk about your Aspergers
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: .

Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.

That sort of counterbounces all the colonialism the last 250 years


Asperger

Not really, it's literally the road back to segregation.

/ why tell me you have Aspergers??
// I don't judge others on their mental conditions
/// glad you're at a place in your life you feel free enough to openly tell people and talk about your Aspergers


I use voice to text.

I said a$$ burger
LOL.


F. Salt.
And F. Colonialism.
 
DVD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WHERE IS YOUR GOURD NOW???
 
Special Guest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember printing this out and hanging it up at work when it was first published. This really takes me back.

/reverse gear
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: .

Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.

That sort of counterbounces all the colonialism the last 250 years


Asperger

Not really, it's literally the road back to segregation.

/ why tell me you have Aspergers??
// I don't judge others on their mental conditions
/// glad you're at a place in your life you feel free enough to openly tell people and talk about your Aspergers

I use voice to text.

I said a$$ burger
LOL.


F. Salt.
And F. Colonialism.


Ok I'll bite.

What's your issue with Salt?
Its a delicious seasoning when used correctly.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: .

Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.

That sort of counterbounces all the colonialism the last 250 years


Asperger

Not really, it's literally the road back to segregation.

/ why tell me you have Aspergers??
// I don't judge others on their mental conditions
/// glad you're at a place in your life you feel free enough to openly tell people and talk about your Aspergers

I use voice to text.

I said a$$ burger
LOL.


F. Salt.
And F. Colonialism.

Ok I'll bite.

What's your issue with Salt?
Its a delicious seasoning when used correctly.


OMG.
Go to YouTube, run, don't walk.
Search for f. Salt.
You're welcome.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: [Fark user image 425x569]


The Samuel L Jackson edition of "Better Homes and Gardens" is always weird.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Get the fark away from my farking gourd.  And stay off my farking lawn too!
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: .

Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.

That sort of counterbounces all the colonialism the last 250 years


Asperger

Not really, it's literally the road back to segregation.

/ why tell me you have Aspergers??
// I don't judge others on their mental conditions
/// glad you're at a place in your life you feel free enough to openly tell people and talk about your Aspergers

I use voice to text.

I said a$$ burger
LOL.


F. Salt.
And F. Colonialism.

Ok I'll bite.

What's your issue with Salt?
Its a delicious seasoning when used correctly.

OMG.
Go to YouTube, run, don't walk.
Search for f. Salt.
You're welcome.


Ooooh, you got tourettes.
Well that would explain why your device has issues woth voice to text commands..

/ I feel for ya
 
crzybtch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about takin a hit off this you farking farkers!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: .

Lol, I know you're joking but you should know by now it's only Cultural Appropriation if a white person does it.
Otherwise its a literal free for all.

That sort of counterbounces all the colonialism the last 250 years


Asperger

Not really, it's literally the road back to segregation.

/ why tell me you have Aspergers??
// I don't judge others on their mental conditions
/// glad you're at a place in your life you feel free enough to openly tell people and talk about your Aspergers

I use voice to text.

I said a$$ burger
LOL.


F. Salt.
And F. Colonialism.

Ok I'll bite.

What's your issue with Salt?
Its a delicious seasoning when used correctly.

OMG.
Go to YouTube, run, don't walk.
Search for f. Salt.
You're welcome.

Ooooh, you got tourettes.
Well that would explain why your device has issues woth voice to text commands..

/ I feel for ya


LOL.
Yeah I have tourette's but it's voluntary.
LOL
 
crzybtch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For October you motha farkers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
another article written by someone with a limited vocabulary.
 
