(Daily Star)   Guys, we've found Captain America (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about Captain Planet?
 
Slypork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How about Captain Planet?


He would prevent the bomber from thawing out.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
.....................and America's Ass (Drink!) :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This looks like a job for Chief Clancey Wiggum:

Chief Wiggum Nothing to see here
Youtube n7xusYm2_gc
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The planet is melting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the name of the glacier seems familiar, it's because it's the name of the volcano which we discussed in 2010.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eyjafja​l​laj%C3%B6kull
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pfft. We found the Red Skull.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8726055/Nazi-warship-sunk-British-s​ubmarine-80-years-ago-discovered-coast​-Norway.html
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What America thinks it is ---
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size


What America actually is ---

static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
