(CNN)   "An e-tire -illa-e los- its b-oadb-nd at -he sa-e tim- ever- day f-r 18 -onth-. Now w- know -hy"   (cnn.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, tuning into the UK equivalent of "Matlock" reruns each morning?

/Is there a UK equivalent of Matlock?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The source of the 'electrical noise' was traced to a property in the village. It turned out that at 7 a.m. every morning the occupant would switch on their old TV which would in-turn knock out broadband for the entire village."

I'm not an electrical engineer but, really?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They damned well have better replaced her TV...

If not, well, if it were me, that TV would be on 24/7..
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just how non-existent was the RF shielding for a single TV set that it was knocking out broadband for an entire village. Wouldn't something that strong have caused other noticeable effects?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Better turn off the telly & hide Eric! Here comes that cat-detector van again.
I never seen so many bleedin' aerials. The man said their equipment could pinpoint a purr at four hundred yards!'
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "The source of the 'electrical noise' was traced to a property in the village. It turned out that at 7 a.m. every morning the occupant would switch on their old TV which would in-turn knock out broadband for the entire village."

I'm not an electrical engineer but, really?


Old electronics were 'noisey', and operate at a lot more power than todays electronics.

If that antique piece of junk was broadcasting static at the right frequency, it would swamp the wifi signal for a significant distance.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "The source of the 'electrical noise' was traced to a property in the village. It turned out that at 7 a.m. every morning the occupant would switch on their old TV which would in-turn knock out broadband for the entire village."

I'm not an electrical engineer but, really?


constructive and destructive interference, study it out.
 
Gramma
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I used to work for a major oil company. We'd lose the internet connection on 3 floors of the headquarters building at 5:15 pm everyday . Traced it to a vacuum cleaner.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Just how non-existent was the RF shielding for a single TV set that it was knocking out broadband for an entire village. Wouldn't something that strong have caused other noticeable effects?


It probably did. And it's likely that the owner just accepted those effects as part of how life works.
When people consider their technology to be some sort of magic, instead of understanding what's actually going on, they're inclined to just deal with whatever side effects its use incurs.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Seven burly men came by and carried the old 15" TV away."
 
mungo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "The source of the 'electrical noise' was traced to a property in the village. It turned out that at 7 a.m. every morning the occupant would switch on their old TV which would in-turn knock out broadband for the entire village."

I'm not an electrical engineer but, really?


I suspect it knocked out WiFi, or possibly a wireless back-end (if the village is very remote)
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The article was missing something.

Like details for what was actually being lost and for how long.

My guess is that the TV emitting a lot of RF noise on the frequencies used by nearby wireless routers - effectively jamming them. I had a microwave that jammed 2.5ghz when operating. That would mean that wifi would be out, but wired connections would not be. I'm not an electrical engineer, but modern wifi run at 2.5 or 5ghz. Can televisions emit at that frequency? Or more accurately can an unshielded transformer emit that high?

Another possibility is that broadband means 4G wireless and the frequencies being jammed were the data channels and not the voice (GSM). Still, that's an even bigger basket of 'what frequency is that' when dealing with wireless.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope everyone I the village chipped in 5 bucks each to buy a new TV for whoever it was. TVs are cheap and it wasn't their fault the network couldn't take the heat.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We had to deal with things like this up North regularly.

Since everything is point-to-point wireless, other radio shiat (which was plentiful) would compete all the time.

A new rig would go up and if close enough, knock out a side of a village.

Signal boosters in trucks were bad too, they'd fark with lots of shiat especially because everyone leaves everything idling even if not in use. Constant battle.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hissatsu: Just how non-existent was the RF shielding for a single TV set that it was knocking out broadband for an entire village. Wouldn't something that strong have caused other noticeable effects?


Like cancer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
