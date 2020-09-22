 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Page Six)   New book alleges Prince Andrew is a "sex addict" and a "daring lover." Man that next season of 'The Crown' is looking better all the time   (pagesix.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Charles, Prince of Wales, Addiction, Author Ian Halperin, Prince William of Wales, Prince Andrew, Allegation, Ian Halperin, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 9:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only kids play Truth or Dare... oh no
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, he's a whore and likes sucking toes... Got it.

Excuse me whilst I barf.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
funny way to spell pedophile and rapist
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: funny way to spell pedophile and rapist


He's not a rapist, just a "daring-sex enthusiast".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's an addict, so he's the real victim when he's farking kids.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, he's a whore and likes sucking toes... Got it.

Excuse me whilst I barf.


When did shrimping become the definition of "daring" sex?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a thinly veiled attempt by the royals to rewrite the narrative on Prince Andrew but I don't know if this author is paid shill or what.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: ' he uncovered no evidence that Andrew had sex with underage women,'

I don't think this guy is working for the prosecution.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm currently reading a book about the Smothers Brothers that someone recommended in a thread recently. I don't remember who the recommender was, but if that person sees this, thank you. Those boys are actually interesting, and they've made a contribution to society.
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Crown?  mmmm, Claire Foy...
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's English, daring sex to him is probably taking his pants fully off.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we know who'll represent him if he files a libel suit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I'm currently reading a book about the Smothers Brothers that someone recommended in a thread recently. I don't remember who the recommender was, but if that person sees this, thank you. Those boys are actually interesting, and they've made a contribution to society.


wrong thread?
 
Astorix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read The Fall Of The House Of Windsor several years ago. Apparently Prince Andrew was a rake back in his navy days, notorious for going both ways and was a source of embarrassment to Prince Phillip who couldn't  stand him.

*Warning: unsubstantiated rumour*

The long standing rumour is Princess Diana was apparently going to spill the tea on Andrew which is why Philip had her killed. ( I don't believe it but it's juicy)

I wonder what Fergie thought of this whole situation
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Astorix: wet drum sandwich: I'm currently reading a book about the Smothers Brothers that someone recommended in a thread recently. I don't remember who the recommender was, but if that person sees this, thank you. Those boys are actually interesting, and they've made a contribution to society.

wrong thread?


Just my response to this. I don't consider banging children to be proper criteria for "daring lover."
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(Insert the Oh My God Who The Hell Cares image here)

I don't understand why this is news.  If there's material to put him on trial, try him.  If he's found guilty, put him in prison.  Otherwise, what is there to get excited over?  Did the world start running out of unpleasant old perverts or something?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Astorix: I read The Fall Of The House Of Windsor several years ago. Apparently Prince Andrew was a rake back in his navy days, notorious for going both ways and was a source of embarrassment to Prince Phillip who couldn't  stand him.

*Warning: unsubstantiated rumour*

The long standing rumour is Princess Diana was apparently going to spill the tea on Andrew which is why Philip had her killed. ( I don't believe it but it's juicy)

I wonder what Fergie thought of this whole situation


She's into fitness.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Addict, I believe.  Daring...like a jar of mayo?
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Astorix: I read The Fall Of The House Of Windsor several years ago. Apparently Prince Andrew was a rake back in his navy days, notorious for going both ways and was a source of embarrassment to Prince Phillip who couldn't  stand him.

*Warning: unsubstantiated rumour*

The long standing rumour is Princess Diana was apparently going to spill the tea on Andrew which is why Philip had her killed. ( I don't believe it but it's juicy)

I wonder what Fergie thought of this whole situation


Wasn't he referred to as "Randy Andy" back then?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: You should really see a mental health professional.


Youre right, I cant think of any examples of gigantic piece of shiat men who still have women lined up to suck their dicks.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: HotWingConspiracy: You should really see a mental health professional.

Youre right, I cant think of any examples of gigantic piece of shiat men who still have women lined up to suck their dicks.


They're actually trained to address incel thought patterns like this one.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, "daring lover" is British slang for "child farker".  Got it.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: HotWingConspiracy: You should really see a mental health professional.

Youre right, I cant think of any examples of gigantic piece of shiat men who still have women lined up to suck their dicks.

They're actually trained to address incel thought patterns like this one.


Who the fark let Elliot Rodgers in here?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, he's a whore and likes sucking toes... Got it.

Excuse me whilst I barf.


What's your kink?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: HotWingConspiracy: You should really see a mental health professional.

Youre right, I cant think of any examples of gigantic piece of shiat men who still have women lined up to suck their dicks.


Easy there Elliot. Only losers on 4chan will worship you if you keep going.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: dothemath: HotWingConspiracy: You should really see a mental health professional.

Youre right, I cant think of any examples of gigantic piece of shiat men who still have women lined up to suck their dicks.

Easy there Elliot. Only losers on 4chan will worship you if you keep going.


You gotta give him credit for dedication to his craft.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.