posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 11:30 AM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Y'all go and blaze those trails, and the rest of us are going to wait to see which ones lead to bear dens.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn, that's what passes for content these days? I'm in the wrong business.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.


Yeah, it's great to watch conservative idiots self own too.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chaos?

whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trump is a liar.  There will be no vaccine for 1-2 years.

That's the bar we need to set.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like how the lead is buried in the story here. Trumps promise to have 100 Million doses approved, produced, and distributed by the end of the year implies we've mastered the space time continuum. On which case, it begs the question, why not just go back in time and stop the COVID when it began?
 
RedComrade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.


You mistake 'its been rushed because of a global pandemic united all research resources  into this' against 'its been rushed because trump has politized the CDC and wants a 'win' before the election, safety of the American people be damned.'

A honest mistake I am sure.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yarnothuntin: I like how the lead is buried in the story here. Trumps promise to have 100 Million doses approved, produced, and distributed by the end of the year implies we've mastered the space time continuum. On which case, it begs the question, why not just go back in time and stop the COVID when it began?


dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.


Yep thats totally it, you're right again.  Those liberals are so stupid and partisan.

From the liberal rag.... The Hill?

seems republicans trust a rushed vaccine just as much as democrats.  It's almost like they know their own president.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pacified
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm perfectly fine continuing to work from home and not go to bars or restaurants. I wear my mask when I need to. I ain't getting no Trump vaccine
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: Trump is a liar.  There will be no vaccine for 1-2 years.

That's the bar we need to set.


meh, we may be able to crank one out before then.  May be ready by early next year too.  But for the population at large to make it safe for everyone?  Probably at least a full year to ramp up production.

The problem on a super rushed vaccine that bypasses normal safety procedure is that doctor's have spent so long pushing vaccinating with safe and proven vaccines that have been around for decades now will have to tell people to be cautious or outright recommend against said vaccine.

Which will be fuel for the antivaccine movement who can't rub 2 brain cells together and can't tell the difference between vaccibes that went through years of R&D and years of study and trials and one that took less than a year to develop and bypassed many of the safety regulations that are normally in place.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
whisper in the wind
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brofar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the Trump Vaccine that no one wants - the left doesn't trust him, and the right doesn't trust vaccines. It'll be great to see them try to logically twist either one
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: [Fark user image image 422x750]


That might make the world better
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.


The curious thing about this is that the RWNJ trumpsters are the least likely to take the vaccine because they are the most likely to think it is a government conspiracy to kill poor people!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RedComrade: fark'emfeed'emfish: It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.

You mistake 'its been rushed because of a global pandemic united all research resources  into this' against 'its been rushed because trump has politized the CDC and wants a 'win' before the election, safety of the American people be damned.'

A honest mistake I am sure.


Well, let's see

"You mistake 'its been rushed because of a global pandemic united all research resources  into this' against 'its been rushed because trump has politized the CDC and wants a 'win' before the election, safety of the American people be damned."

In both cases it's rushed. So in both cases the danger of rushing should be considered. Not the source.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

special20: fark'emfeed'emfish: It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.

Yeah, it's great to watch conservative idiots self own too.


I'm concerned about the consequence of a rushed vaccine in either case.

You've self-owned yourself.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dkulprit: fark'emfeed'emfish: It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it.

Yep thats totally it, you're right again.  Those liberals are so stupid and partisan.

[Fark user image image 425x637]


From the liberal rag.... The Hill?

seems republicans trust a rushed vaccine just as much as democrats.  It's almost like they know their own president.


Good. That's what is said.

"It's great that we're talking about the dangers of a rushed vaccine now that Trump is responsible for it."

Thanks for taking the scenic route.
 
