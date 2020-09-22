 Skip to content
(AP News)   Beta cucks up Texas' Tuesday morning with a major sploosh-fest   (apnews.com) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Beta, Texas coast, busy hurricane season, Lake Charles, late Monday, Nova Scotia, storm surge  
posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 1:16 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm on of the few people who had to come in to work today.  I sit above a marina and have seen the surge higher than this *while* at work but not as spread out.  On the way in, all the apartments on Clear Creek (NASA-JSC area) saw the residents parking their cars on the bike path on Egret Bay as their parking lots are flooded.

I'm wondering if I will have to drive home through flood waters...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Knowing the Texans they'll blame this on all the Californians moving to their state.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn man; are you THAT bitter about losing that Senate race and the 2020 Democratic primary?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
don't be blaming flooding on the Storm the fact of matter is cities are stupidly built because all we care about is money.
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Been getting some use out of this one lately:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're on tropical storm number 28 of the year?! Holy fork.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: don't be blaming flooding on the Storm the fact of matter is cities are stupidly built because all we care about is money.
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.


Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rain has slowed down for now where I am (Shepherd at 610 North).
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Serious Black: We're on tropical storm number 28 of the year?! Holy fork.


Welcome to the new normal. We did nothing about climate change for over 100 years, so now we get to adapt the hard way.
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I feel this storm was rushed to market without adequate testing and quality control.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.

Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.


No one is forcing people not to live near the water because that would cost the money
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Rain has slowed down for now where I am (Shepherd at 610 North).


The future cast radar shows serious rain bands with much harder rainfall starting about 2 and lasting through the evening.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah, I'm on of the few people who had to come in to work today.  I sit above a marina and have seen the surge higher than this *while* at work but not as spread out.  On the way in, all the apartments on Clear Creek (NASA-JSC area) saw the residents parking their cars on the bike path on Egret Bay as their parking lots are flooded.

I'm wondering if I will have to drive home through flood waters...

I'm wondering if I will have to drive home through flood waters...


I lived in one of those apartments when hurricane Bonnie hit in 1986.  I had an offer of shelter elsewhere but I passed it up, thinking a hurricane was no big deal.  I had been through Gloria the previous fall and it was no big deal.  Luckily for me, Bonnie was no big deal either in Houston.  I didn't know at the time that the area was vulnerable to storm surge and flooding.  In the case of a direct hit I might have been carless in the aftermath.  And nobody walks in Houston in the summer.

Now I have a house on a hill and even the worst case global warming scenarios won't get it wet in my lifetime.
 
bthom37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby might be too online.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.

Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.


What?
So why did a lawsuit make the city change the 5 points area.
And why is the city still working on it decades later?
https://www.sariverauthority.org/servi​ces/flood-management/engineering-proje​cts/five-points-area-construction
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Headline reminded me of this:

How English sounds to non-English speakers
Youtube Vt4Dfa4fOEY


/Might be some NSFW words.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: UltimaCS: waxbeans: don't be blaming flooding on the Storm the fact of matter is cities are stupidly built because all we care about is money.
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.

Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.

What?
So why did a lawsuit make the city change the 5 points area.
And why is the city still working on it decades later?
https://www.sariverauthority.org/servi​ces/flood-management/engineering-proje​cts/five-points-area-construction


https://www.sariverauthority.org/serv​i​ces/flood-management/engineering-proje​cts/five-points-area-construction
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

candiru.fish: Bullitt: Rain has slowed down for now where I am (Shepherd at 610 North).

The future cast radar shows serious rain bands with much harder rainfall starting about 2 and lasting through the evening.


We're getting more for sure, yeah.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Serious Black: We're on tropical storm number 28 of the year?! Holy fork.


No. Not all letters are used.  I believe it is 24, so not too far off.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: waxbeans: don't be blaming flooding on the Storm the fact of matter is cities are stupidly built because all we care about is money.
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.

Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.


Umm...

Pretty sure cities are built near water because it his historical been a significant advantage with regards to commerce and industry.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What?
So why did a lawsuit make the city change the 5 points area.
And why is the city still working on it decades later?
https://www.sariverauthority.org/servi​ces/flood-management/engineering-proje​cts/five-points-area-construction
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.

Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.

What?
So why did a lawsuit make the city change the 5 points area.
And why is the city still working on it decades later?
https://www.sariverauthority.org/servi​ces/flood-management/engineering-proje​cts/five-points-area-construction

https://www.sariverauthority.org/servi​ces/flood-management/engineering-proje​cts/five-points-area-construction


On June 3, 1987, Sandra Rodriguez was driving on West Laurel Street in San Antonio. Because the city had experienced heavy rains, San Pedro Creek, an underground drainage culvert beneath the street, had overflowed with water and flooded a low water point on West Laurel. The site was neither barricaded nor marked as a low water crossing. Rodriguez's vehicle got caught in the current flowing over the street and was forced into the culvert, where Rodriguez drowned.
A lawsuit was filed against the city, alleging the causes of action of nuisance and premises defect caused by negligence and gross negligence of the city. In a twenty-six page petition, appellees contended, among others, that the city failed to properly design or construct West Laurel Street, failed to maintain West Laurel Street in a reasonably safe condition for motorists, and failed to properly construct and maintain San Pedro Creek as a drainage culvert. Some examples of a premises defect that appellees asserted were the city's failure to put up warning signs or a flood gauge, the city's failure to install guardrails, posts or other similar devices to prevent vehicles from being pushed into San Pedro Creek, the city's failure to elevate the low level of West Laurel Street, the city's failure to put up temporary barricades to warn of the hazardous condition, and the city's failure to fix the storm sewer system of San Pedro Creek to prevent it from overflowing. No special exceptions were found in the record. Therefore, the pleadings must be liberally construed in favor of the pleader. Roark v. Allen, 633 S.W.2d 804, 809 (Tex. 1982); Stone v. Lawyers Title Ins. Corp., 554 S.W.2d 183, 186 (Tex. 1977).
 
tomerson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A beta does not do the cucking.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Tropical Depression" is the name of my Jimmy Buffett/The Smiths New Orleans jazz funeral band.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

candiru.fish: I feel this storm was rushed to market without adequate testing and quality control.


Well then stop giving the atmosphere your money if you don't like it.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Tropical Depression" is the name of my Jimmy Buffett/The Smiths New Orleans jazz funeral band.


Real talk:  Hearing Morrissey cover "Margaritaville" may very well complete me.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But it's a DRY ... oh, wait.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh look, another beta just dribbling uselessly in Texas like the governor.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Zombie Paulette has resurrected, six days after dissipating into an extra-tropical storm. It's no threat to anything, but what a weird path it's taken. 2020 joke goes here.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gar1013: Umm...

Pretty sure cities are built near water because it his historical been a significant advantage with regards to commerce and industry.
Cities don't need to flood.
but then our rich people wouldn't have mansions and that's more important than you stupid.

Civil engineer here, getting a kick, etc. Cities flood because people like living next to the water. We can blame a lot of crap on rich people, but this ain't one of them.

Umm...

Pretty sure cities are built near water because it his historical been a significant advantage with regards to commerce and industry.


if you want to use big words with waxbeans, go ahead and knock yourself out.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HappyGryphon: Oh look, another beta just dribbling uselessly in Texas like the governor.


No, he ran for senate and lost, not governor.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.