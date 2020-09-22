 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Man charged after accidentally discharging a firearm and injuring a neighbor, having a bad hair day   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good guy with a gun?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patrick Mahomes really needs a haircut.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dude got a head line a pineapple
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His hair seems fine.  Might want to tighten up his beard, but 18 year olds generally know shiat-all about beard care.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why did he admit it?
You all need to lean to not speak to the police.
Jesus Christ.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That last name.....Stella-Colon

Stella = feminine version of star
Colon = large intestine

Remarkable?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh- I've seen worse.

waxbeans: Why did he admit it?
You all need to lean to not speak to the police.
Jesus Christ.


Because he knows he f*cked up and he's taking responsibility for it? I don't know- people do odd stuff when they panic.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media.tegna-media.com image 750x422]


FTA:

Hummelstown man charged...

I was expecting someone more cherubic.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
this new gun i bought is going to make me so much safer!

wait you mean i have to clean it?  how the fark?
ok let me google that!

oh shiat oh shiat oh shiat
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: kdawg7736: [media.tegna-media.com image 750x422]

FTA:

Hummelstown man charged...

I was expecting someone more cherubic.


That's what I figured too.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rogue Colon!?

Now I feel sorry for him.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Rogue Colon!?

Now I feel sorry for him.


Not for long.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Why did he admit it?
You all need to lean to not speak to the police.
Jesus Christ.


He should have learned from the shooters in Rochester.  They shot 16 people, killing 2, and no one seems to know what happened. Was a pretty big shooting, don't remember seeing it reported here on fark, though maybe I missed it.


https://www.whec.com/rochester-new-yo​r​k-news/rpd-identifies-victims-reveals-​new-details-on-pennsylvania-avenue-sho​oting/5867988/
 
