 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver) Weeners Seriously, who steals a 2-month-old Mini Dachshund at gunpoint in a drive-by?   (kdvr.com) divider line
28
    More: Weeners, Automobile, Praveena Dewers, Walking, Sustainable transport, Miniature Dachshund Loki, Saturn Corporation, Saturn Vue, young teenagers  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 9:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Your doggie or your life?

Yeah, I'm sure they're going to find this one soon.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone who really wanted a mini-dauchsie?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...warning them to stop trying to get their puppy back."

Nobody ever talks about white on white violence.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're spendy.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


... George Hamilton..?

/ "It's what I do."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of wieners, that's who.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwww what a cute puppydo.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Mini Dachshund with a superior champion pedigree can go for $2 - $10K. The average is about $700.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who can't afford the $3000 rent to own price for puppies at some pet stores?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mini-Dachshund"?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gang of cats?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Someone who really wanted a mini-dauchsie?


Wiener Snatchels.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: A gang of cats?


KEANU!!
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: "Mini-Dachshund"?


Dachshunds come in two sizes: Standard (between 16 and 32 pounds) and Miniature (11 pounds and under at 12 months of age and older).

The ones that fall between 11 and 16 pounds are known as tweenies.

Standard dachshunds can actually get quite large. But they're still short.

/ We have a mini-dachs
// And a corgi
/// Team Low-Rider FTW!
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother got robbed at gunpoint for a $14 pizza.  There are enough a-holes around who will definitely steal a dog worth well over $1,000.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Shoulda had a dragon
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the breeder they bought it from. to sell it again
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruella DeVille?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: EvilElecBlanket: "Mini-Dachshund"?

Dachshunds come in two sizes: Standard (between 16 and 32 pounds) and Miniature (11 pounds and under at 12 months of age and older).

The ones that fall between 11 and 16 pounds are known as tweenies.

Standard dachshunds can actually get quite large. But they're still short.

/ We have a mini-dachs
// And a corgi
/// Team Low-Rider FTW!


I'm not a huge fan of small dogs, but my Dad's neighbor had a corgi that was beyond awesome. He had a habit of going through the doggy-door Dad had, and taking a nap in his Lazy Boy. Usually with muddy paws much to my Dad's dismay. He also didn't take any crap from dogs four times his size.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark absolutely anyone who would steal someone's dog.

I hope whoever stole it not only gets caught, but faces some lengthy jail time.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

arcgear: the breeder they bought it from. to sell it again


That should not have been funnied--it happens.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gonna be used to train pitbulls
:(
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: arcgear: the breeder they bought it from. to sell it again

That should not have been funnied--it happens.


Meh.

People should not be buying dogs.
Adopt.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Zevon's Evil Twin: arcgear: the breeder they bought it from. to sell it again

That should not have been funnied--it happens.

Meh.

People should not be buying dogs.
Adopt.


There's usually an adoption fee, yes? Tell yourself whatever you'd like. You're not adopting them though.

Next: yOu ShOuLdN't be adopting, you should be rescuing!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sozelle: Gonna be used to train pitbulls
:(


Well, there's just a lovely thought to send me through my day with a smile on my face and a song in my heart.

I sincerely hope you're wrong but no, it doesn't seem outside the realm of possibility.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.