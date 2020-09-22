 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Today's Fark-compliant headline: Bloke loses a leg after slipping on slice of tomato in freak sandwich accident (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Foot, Human leg, Toe, Malcolm White, Sandwich, Thrombus, Malcolm's wife, occupational health team  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That was Freak Sandwich Accident, and there's be three more session tracks from them later in the show... "
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I get the feeling she's upset he's alive?
I could be wrong but still.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've see this happen before.  He didn't slip on the tomato....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like a slider than a sandwich
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what Lev Trotsky/Clodagh Rodgers thinks about that tomato?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what the bloke is saying is that his wife's sandwich making skills are life threatening and shiatty.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: I wonder what Lev Trotsky/Clodagh Rodgers thinks about that tomato?


We're still waiting for them to ketchup.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe if he'd been a dude, or a chap.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is why i wear caulk boots in the kitchen
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only thing that can save a bloke from a bad tomato, is a bloke with a good tomato.
 
Slypork
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: This is why i wear caulk boots in the kitchen


We don't want to hear you bragging about the size of your caulk
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Slypork: SumoJeb: This is why i wear caulk boots in the kitchen

We don't want to hear you bragging about the size of your caulk


I knew I should have called them cork boots.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
well he has a hell of a story to tell down at the pub.
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Slypork: SumoJeb: This is why i wear caulk boots in the kitchen

We don't want to hear you bragging about the size of your caulk

I knew I should have called them cork boots.


If you did you have to make sure you get them wet before you wear them the first time. You might need help so look for an expert cork soaker.

Corksoakers - SNL
Youtube Deqx-Xb-yHY
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: well he has a hell of a story to tell down at the pub.


And any time the Missus complains about how much time he spends there, he just glances meaningfully at the place where there used to be a leg attached, then back up at her.

No words need be spoken.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Les Nessman is on the story.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.