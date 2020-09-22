 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Godless Russian special forces arrest "Jesus of Siberia" for being a Christmas-hating cult leader ...or something (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Jesus, Russia, Cult, Wispy-haired Sergei Torop, cult leader, Vissarion, Siberia, former traffic cop  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 8:43 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't he a character in a Green Day concept album?
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pray for Vissarion!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought that Russian officials sent people to Siberia as punishment.
So, where will they send this guy?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and has followers in several other European countries including Germany.

Are people just really bored or something?
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nyet, days of Godless Communists are over.
Good Russian Orthodox Special Forces arrest filthy cultist for Mother Russia.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I ain't gonna play Sun City.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He was just trying to plant the Christmas Tree of Might.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So he's the Russian David Koresh?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Not amused.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.