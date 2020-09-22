 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Great British Bake Off poster borrows Fark's favorite well-endowed rodent mascot in new ad for the show   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dwight sounds like a real dick.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's something that's pornographic."

Dude... it's a squirrel.
 
phlegmmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's something that's pornographic. His penis is protruding and circumcised.

Hmm. He doesn't look Jewish.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's just nuts.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phlegmmo: It's something that's pornographic. His penis is protruding and circumcised.

Hmm. He doesn't look Jewish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The squirrel is ok. I am more concerned with the hedgehog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In other news animals don't wear clothes. Sports at 11.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Woh circumcised that squirrel?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phlegmmo: It's something that's pornographic. His penis is protruding and circumcised.

Hmm. He doesn't look Jewish.


Guy is just trying to make a mountain out of a mohel hill.
 
