(North Coast Journal) After experiencing a tragedy, this "good boy" has a brand-new life and we're so happy we could help make it happen! Please welcome Banks to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
63
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss Lady Lu Lu jumped in the shower with DIL, then proceeded to lick the water off her legs :D
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Working on card photos....so you all get to see my work.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie has an electric personality.  He is actually a good sport about my photo taking.  But I know my limits
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Well, he is a senior cat :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

snicker! How today going?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Going good so far.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Yesterday was pretty crappy, today or rather last night I slept for half hour 45 minutes over and over again until about 3 o'clock and I didn't get back to sleep until after six got up at 8:30 or something. weird thing is although I don't feel great I'm not as tired as I was yesterday after eight hours of sleep. Anyways glad it's going good!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Ugh! I hate nights like that
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son posted this and said, "Lulu fell asleep halfway under my bed by my feet where I'm working after playing with her octopus"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

yep!
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
We finally got around to assembling the bed in our spare room this weekend. I mention this because of our first Zeke of the Week
Fark user imageView Full Size


He seems very happy about it.

And here he is resting with his little kitten buddy, Goblin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

She seems most distraught at being damp.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

I think it was more than she didn't realize what would happen when she joined DIL in the shower, but then again she's only around 10 weeks old so still learning. :)
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
My pack recently got groomed
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

BadReligion: My pack recently got groomed


Fark user imageView Full Size

Now with picture!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I might have mentioned this before but are you have a cute pack :-) Good to see you all again
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I'm sorry you're not feeling well. I hope things improve soon.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

You'll have to update the title to "Zeke and Goblin of the Week" :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Cute doggos!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Permanent disabilities, but I do have some better days than today
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Yeah, it feels like the little guy is going to keep on featuring, doesn't it?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Sure hope so. They are cute by themselves, but even cuter together!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Good evening everyone.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
The March of the Goodboys
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Good evening everyone.


Good evening sir
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Thanks! Always good to hear from you!
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you gotta wear the cone of shame make it cute ✌😘✌
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Happy Autumn Equinox, Everybuddy!

I just finished my grocery run and, wouldn't you know it, I forgot to get a cinnamon broom. Dangit, I love those - they smell soooo good. Oh well. (I never could buy them before since my puppers thought they smelled very nommy and I wouldn't risk it. Little stinkers could get into anything if they put their minds to it....)

Here's a simple little old-school pagan/white witchy request for wisdom and balance in our lives as we enter the next season:

O Gracious Goddess of all fertility, I have sown and
Reaped the fruits of my actions, good and bane.
Grant me the courage to plant seeds of joy and love in
The coming year, banishing misery and hate. Teach me the secrets
Of wise existence upon the planet.
O luminous one of the night!

After I finish up a few tasks, I plan to take part of the late evening to ask for blessings of protection and peace for anyone who needs - yeah, I know, I'm really an agnostic, but what the hell - I figure it can't hurt, given this is 2020. Simply lighting a candle and wishing/praying for each other seems to have become a tradition here for those who are grieving and need consolation. I'll just be expanding on that - we're all stressed and these are trying times.

(Oh, and no worries - I don't plan on converting anyone alive or dead. To anything. At all. That's just plain rude.)

Before I do any of that silly stuff, I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you for being the wonderful, gentle, goofy, caring, and supportive people you are. I am truly honored to be a part of this little community and there are times when you have been responsible for helping me to hold on when I wanted to just give up. I can't think of a better way to spend a day based upon balance than with you all. If there really is something truly Good out there, I hope whatever it might be protects and blesses you all.

Okay - enough of that. I still need to take a silkwood shower (already doused myself in lysol, clothes/mask in the wash with laundry sanitizer - fun times we live in, eh?)

TTYAll Later, fam - <3 Djeli
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Hey all, not a regular here, althought I have been owned by a dog when I was younger...I know that laulajapops in to this thread, because she loves all critters, and has an encyclopedia of pictures...

For those of you who have been missing her, I recently got an email from her, and she is in a rehab place because she broke the fibula and tibia on her leg. Hubby is of course in a memory care unit. I do have her addy, if you want it..EIP. I will get to you I promise. I haz such a feelz for her, she tots does not need any more stress in her life.

I also know she has been falling quite a bit lately, so the breaks don't surprise me. I don't have any more info, as the email I got from her was funneled through a chorus mate.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

tigerose: Hey all, not a regular here, althought I have been owned by a dog when I was younger...I know that laulajapops in to this thread, because she loves all critters, and has an encyclopedia of pictures...

For those of you who have been missing her, I recently got an email from her, and she is in a rehab place because she broke the fibula and tibia on her leg. Hubby is of course in a memory care unit. I do have her addy, if you want it..EIP. I will get to you I promise. I haz such a feelz for her, she tots does not need any more stress in her life.

I also know she has been falling quite a bit lately, so the breaks don't surprise me. I don't have any more info, as the email I got from her was funneled through a chorus mate.


YGM, I hope
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

tigerose: Hey all, not a regular here, althought I have been owned by a dog when I was younger...I know that laulajapops in to this thread, because she loves all critters, and has an encyclopedia of pictures...

For those of you who have been missing her, I recently got an email from her, and she is in a rehab place because she broke the fibula and tibia on her leg. Hubby is of course in a memory care unit. I do have her addy, if you want it..EIP. I will get to you I promise. I haz such a feelz for her, she tots does not need any more stress in her life.

I also know she has been falling quite a bit lately, so the breaks don't surprise me. I don't have any more info, as the email I got from her was funneled through a chorus mate.


You are just as welcome here as in Caturday, D. Thank you so much for the info - I never got to know laulaja or her spouse well, so I feel awkward sending an email. I would like to send my love and best wishes for both, but I don't know how to do this without feeling like I'm intruding. So, I have this idea - didn't one of our resident Caturday peeps manage a digital card, or something like it? (I want to say it was Sherpa, Snuffy, or QJ, but I'm still too new to know for sure - I think it was a digital cast-signing, like for a broken leg cast?)

If you or anyone remembers and/or knows how to do this I'd love to add my name to a group "card" - can we figure this out?

Also, thought just occurred, dismiss if it isn't good - what about something like that (that maybe could be printed on paper/cardstock) for her hubby - with an image or meme or something beside each fark handle, so maybe he could recall even one or two? Can (and should) we try this?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
@ Tigerose: you haz mail.

@ Djelibeybi: laulaja has been having network access problems of various kinds if I recall correctly.  I think her getting an IRL card (or in our case, a whole bunch of cards) would do her heart the most good.
:-{)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ Tigerose: you haz mail.

@ Djelibeybi: laulaja has been having network access problems of various kinds if I recall correctly.  I think her getting an IRL card (or in our case, a whole bunch of cards) would do her heart the most good.
:-{)


I plan to get her a get well card this week. I need to pick up a prescription refill in the next couple of days and Bi-Mart has a decent selection of cards for all occasions.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Despite loving her princess bed, Sammy girl decided that she wanted to lay next to my recliner. So Barney took advantage of that :-) so yes this is a dog picture :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"...Please welcome Banks to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday."


They called the dog Banks?
Must be fans of Barkeater Lake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Okay, I'm down with that - but where do I send it? And how do I make sure I don't seem like some rando stalker or something, cuz I'm pretty sure she doesn't know me....advice, please?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

i'm sure someone can get you the address. I think if you put Fark on the card or on the return whatever it would work
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
@ Djelibeybi: Get hold of Tigerose, she has the info.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I plan to use my real name and Fark username on the card I'm sending her. Since she knows both because we're FB friends and both belong to the the FB Caturday group she'll know who it's from.

For you I suggest mentioning Fark and using your Fark username since she posts on both the Woofday and Caturday threads. For the address of the rehab facility she's in just email tigerose (email in profile) and she'll share it with you as she did with me. Just remember not to try and copy/paste tigerose's email address, but type it out manually or it won't go through.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got a foster pup, Breannie, Saturday. She was really timid initially but she's really coming out of her shell. The Bailey Dog is very good with her.
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's also teaching her his bad habits - but she's not as good at camouflage as he is.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

very awesome!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Awww Breannie trusts Bailey!  That's perfect!
Is Breannie full grown?
 
