 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hindustan Times)   Kashmir highway blocked at Panthial, 500 vehicles stranded. All they see turns to brown   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Weather, Rain, Cloud, Jammu and Kashmir, Tropical cyclone, National Highways Authority of India, Deputy Superintendent of Police, National Highways  
•       •       •

1403 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 6:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
TFA useless with out hi-res sat image from CIA spy in the sky
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better get that cleared up before the levee breaks. Because when the levee breaks, mama you got to move.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: They better get that cleared up before the levee breaks. Because when the levee breaks, mama you got to move.


The story was quite clear.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to get a handle on that open defecation problem soon.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when 1/4 of the drivers are driving in 2/4 time and the rest are driving in 3/4 time.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... this happens, according to TFA "because of a light rain". So if this happens every time it rains, I feel there are two realistic options... Invent some sort of local weather control, or... fix the farking highway so it is protected from landslides. Set off all the slides. Clean up the surface, new highway on top -Raj's yer uncle, no more landslide interruptions to a primary vein of commerce.
 
cbathrob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their eyes are likely filled with sand.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kashmir?

As long as the lady is paying for it, why not take the Vicuna? *


* for self-amusement purposes only.  will understand if a little obscure
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajUGE​S​KFCs4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phishrace: They better get that cleared up before the levee breaks. Because when the levee breaks, mama you got to move.


You know that...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phishrace: They better get that cleared up before the levee breaks. Because when the levee breaks, mama you got to move.


Question: How long do I need to squeeze this lemon?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
so a traffic jam 19 days ago 8000 miles away is news because?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And 500 cars? Welcome to my f*cking onramp every morning pal.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perfect time for that Bollywood La La Land ripoff they were rehearsing.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: so a traffic jam 19 days ago 8000 miles away is news because?


Because it's somewhat less depressing than 200,000 people dying...
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajUGE​S​KFCs4


No-no, go with the real deal.
led zeppelin kashmir
Youtube 9vbeilE0UrQ
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
is this about random defecation again?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who the fark is reading The Hindustan Times?

/ Maybe I should be reading the Swaziland Tribune or Liechtenstein Herald.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.