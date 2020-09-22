 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Local grandma worries that cute pumpkin treats she bought on Amazon will actually be creepy pandas. "There is also some Chinese writing on the images. A translator told us the writing didn't make a lot of sense, but mentioned cremation"   (fox28spokane.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe you should have gone with something other than a third party at rock bottom prices?

Caveat emptor, Gam-Gam.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Creepy Pandas?

GO!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great story. If it only had some kind of photos.....
 
cgobla
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait the items haven't even been delivered yet? How is this a news story?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gam-gasm is starting to flake, blaming it on Amazon and getting her wrinkled ass on Fark. The Aristrocrats!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For those that didn't RTFA...

What she ordered/what was in the Amazon pics:

There were these three pumpkins, they light up from the inside," she said. "They sing and tell jokes and stuff."

What was marked as being delivered to her:

The other day, I went to check to see if they are on their way," she said. "When I went to look at the pumpkins, it now shows these pandas. These adult pandas are crying and looking up and there is a baby panda hanging. Below, it shows a bigger panda with a human face pointing at a casket."
It is truly bizarre stuff. There is also some Chinese writing on the images. A translator told us the writing didn't make a lot of sense, but mentioned cremation.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cgobla: Wait the items haven't even been delivered yet? How is this a news story?


Local man orders cheeseburger, receives hamburger. Film at whogivesafark.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cgobla: Wait the items haven't even been delivered yet? How is this a news story?


According to TFA, they were never delivered at all, and the buyer got a refund. "Amazon shopper gets wrong thing from third-party Chinese seller" would never have been a story if it hadn't been for how bizarre and creepy the wrong item was.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You eat anything made in China, the consequences are on you.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cgobla: Wait the items haven't even been delivered yet? How is this a news story?


Everybody's slacking off until the election coverage begins and then will be non-stop election coverage of every little thing having to do with the election
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You eat anything made in China, the consequences are on you.


Even if she says she's clean?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: For those that didn't RTFA...

What she ordered/what was in the Amazon pics:

There were these three pumpkins, they light up from the inside," she said. "They sing and tell jokes and stuff."

What was marked as being delivered to her:

The other day, I went to check to see if they are on their way," she said. "When I went to look at the pumpkins, it now shows these pandas. These adult pandas are crying and looking up and there is a baby panda hanging. Below, it shows a bigger panda with a human face pointing at a casket."
It is truly bizarre stuff. There is also some Chinese writing on the images. A translator told us the writing didn't make a lot of sense, but mentioned cremation.


Wait, if the news station was able to get a Chinese translator to look at the creepy wrong item, then that means that they actually had a picture available that they could have shown us, but didn't.

Boooo!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cgobla: Wait the items haven't even been delivered yet? How is this a news story?

Everybody's slacking off until the election coverage begins and then will be non-stop election coverage of every little thing having to do with the election


Are Trumpers more likely to order creepy panda candy off Amazon than Biden voters? It's more likely than you think! Stay tuned to election coverage as we ask the tough questions.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You farkers owe me. This took some serious googlin'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
