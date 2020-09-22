 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Bank of America execs go to Deutsche Bank to directly report Russians laundering money through Deutsche Bank, get kicked out of building. The other 100+ reports of money laundering met a similar fate   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
    Money laundering, Suspicious activity report, help of Deutsche Bank, Moscow office, Germany's biggest financial institution, Deutsche managers, Bank of America, bank's supervisory board  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Time for a raid by INTERPOL.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "Money from a looted Russian bank where Vladimir Putin's cousin sat on the board was also filtered into the network, records show."

I love journalism where so much is going on in one brief sentence.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When *Bank Of America* is calling you out for being scummy, chances are you're actually being scummy...
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: When *Bank Of America* is calling you out for being scummy, chances are you're actually being scummy...


Nah, they were probably mad that Deutsche Bank was horning in on their territory.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: When *Bank Of America* is calling you out for being scummy, chances are you're actually being scummy...


BOA is just making sure its ass is covered. They were very willing, really enthusiastic participants in it until someone started sniffing around. Banks, without exception are always about profit, especially when their principals and top executives can take enough cash out of the system to completely insulate themselves from the effects of their thievery. When it crashes, they go with their hats in their hands and act all humble and contrite to Congress for a small "loan" to keep the company afloat for another year, and then just put that in their pocket like they did in 2007. Then they go to Congress again and ask for the "loan" to be forgiven so they can afford to declare bankruptcy and shift the entire debt load onto the taxpayers. 

Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gee, who else uses Deutsche Bank? Hard to remember...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hose responsible should receive very long prison sentences and Deutsche Bank should be dissolved.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And now we know why Merkel has been mostly silent on Trump's crimes. I was suspicious somebody had something on her, and the possible collapse of Deutsche Bank alongside him might be that something.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a bunch of Deutsche bags.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Trump


There it is!! Only took 30 min. You guys are slackin!
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When a bank is so crooked that BOA are the good guys in their story why should they still be allowed to operate?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Execute the bankers
Youtube 6NXYWxdwh9g


carlin had a good idea decades ago
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like Deutsche Bank needs a clean out...

...from the bottom to the top.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn. Always count on Fark for someone to beat you to a good douching joke.
 
Flurching
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Douche Bank
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: And now we know why Merkel has been mostly silent on Trump's crimes.


Unlike all other heads of states
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope the FinCEN documents get incorporated into the ICIJ's "Offshore Leaks" database.
That is a great tool for playing "connect the dots".

Too bad most folks are more interested in "Starlet Bimbo Got Drunk and You Won't Believe What Happened Next", and "Confirming and Validating Your Ignorant, Hateful Beliefs; Does This Get You To Click?"
 
fireclown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When BOA are the ethical guys in the room, you need to seriously look at your life choices.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

runwiz: hose responsible should receive very long prison sentences and Deutsche Bank should be dissolved.


But bros first.
 
