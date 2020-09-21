 Skip to content
(The Intellectualist)   Not to alarm anyone, but Trump's top pick for the Supreme Court seems to be in a cult
76
    Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, religious group, People of Praise, Amy Coney Barrett, part of the Christian group People of Praise  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Jesus Christ!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Dammit
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Usually I'm not this way but she should be beaten by her husband.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was hoping it was Eric Bloom.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why are we replacing a Jew with a Catholic?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That oath automatically disqualifies her.

/or it would in a normal world
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It has become glaringly obvious that the framers of the constitution didn't count on people this corrupt, this stupid, or both actually getting elected.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"We don't try to control people," said Mr. Lent, who is also a professor of electrical engineering and physics at Notre Dame.

He might be book smart, but he gave up sanity permanently for...his last name.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is madness
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Anyone trump picks is illegitimate.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You mean they are a Republican?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Exluddite: It has become glaringly obvious that the framers of the constitution didn't count on people this corrupt, this stupid, or both actually getting elected.


The framers didn't hang out with Jedidiah Trump.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I want him to nominate Alex Jones or Ivanka or Julian Assange. I want to see someone incredibly bad nominated just to see what the GOP will tolerate. Because if it's anything, we should be informed of such.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Opus Dei?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Republicans are a cult.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Why are we replacing a Jew with a Catholic?


right? Gimme a Sikh.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PaulRB: Exluddite: It has become glaringly obvious that the framers of the constitution didn't count on people this corrupt, this stupid, or both actually getting elected.

The framers didn't hang out with Jedidiah Trump.


he was still mucking out pigstyes in Duesseldorf
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Why are we replacing a Jew with a Catholic?


That's what the Catholic Church did to Jesus?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
are assigned and are accountable to a personal adviser, called a "head" for men and a "handmaid" for women.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's a Jesus freak whackaloon.  Not surprising.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's she doing out there without her husband?!?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What's she doing out there without her husband?!?


Trying to control other women's uterii on his behalf.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hearing rumors that it's either going to be her or a series of chain emails promising to expose the unconstitutionality of atheism.  You Libs™ are going to be Re: Re: Re: Re: Really Pissed.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Exluddite: It has become glaringly obvious that the framers of the constitution didn't count on people this corrupt, this stupid, or both actually getting elected.


And they were slaveholders.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
10 to 1 she's tugged him off at least.
 
padraig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Exluddite: It has become glaringly obvious that the framers of the constitution didn't count on people this corrupt, this stupid, or both actually getting elected.


They forgot that gentlemen's agreements require gentlemen.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The lack of surprise is palpable.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*looks down at my vagina*

Well it was nice making our own decisions for awhile huh?

*sadly walks away*

/me not my vagina
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most of American population are in cults.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You mean they are a Republican?


No, he means that 4 years ago under these same circumstances, Republicans claimed a candidate named by Obama would be illegitimate due to the fact it was an election year.  Now, in a heroic attempt to up their game of hypocrisy, they're acting in a completely opposite manner.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What's she doing out there without her husband?!?


Maybe she made sandwiches earlier.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, was someone expecting a decent human being? Because I was expecting a piece of farking human trash and that's what we got, some garbage cultist like most right wingnuts.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd be more surprised if they weren't, Subs.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Associate Justice Ofdon?
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
besides MAGA
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's a Trump supporter.  So we knew this already.  Unless you mean another cult, in addition to that.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Why are we replacing a Jew with a Catholic?


A cannibal is actually a step up from what I thought he'd pick
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So a perfect choice by Dump:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The MAGAts aren't normal people. They've been conned and don't even realize it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is good. Long senate confirmation hearing means beaucoup $$$ to Dem coffers.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Senate Republicans have been fast tracking dozens of appointees to Federal Judgeships who have no business being anywhere near the bench.

/The alcoholic who's been caught lying to Congress at least twice(depending on how you count) is just the most egregious example
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump supporter + Republican = two cults.  At least.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vygramul: I want him to nominate Alex Jones or Ivanka or Julian Assange. I want to see someone incredibly bad nominated just to see what the GOP will tolerate. Because if it's anything, we should be informed of such.


Pretty sure Trump's election in the first place told us that.  Never mind Hillary...there were plenty of sane GOP nominees they could've gone with.

They showed their true colors, and they're a sickly orange/tan.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Calypsocookie:

You just left, your vagina there?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, look. It's the global child-raping cabal conservatives swore they were stopping.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: GardenWeasel: Why are we replacing a Jew with a Catholic?

right? Gimme a Sikh.


And be the bailiff for free, just as long as I can, whenever a ruling comes out, say "Sikh call, Judge."
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I want to make myself a blue baseball cap that says "Make America great".  Anyone with me?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elaw: I want to make myself a blue baseball cap that says "Make America great".  Anyone with me?


And they say people have a hard time telling the two parties apart!
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to Craig S. Lent, the group's leader, People of Praise is neither "nefarious" nor "controversial"; however, per group policy, he would not confirm or deny Barrett's membership status.

If it's not controversial, why keep secrets?

Lent needs to give it up!
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross"
 
raius
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honestly I'd be more surprised if she wasn't in a cult at this point.
 
