(KUTV Utah)   Salt Lake PD release body cam video of mother calmly preparing officers for interaction with unarmed autistic child. Spoiler alert- then they shoot him   (kutv.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Childhood, Utah police release body camera footage of shooting of autistic teenage boy  
posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 4:31 AM



Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As a community, Brown said, "we need to find a way forward" to deal with mental health crises, "which frequently are not criminal in nature."

How about you and your pigs stop killing the people who you're supposed to help, you f*cking pig.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alright. That's enough Internet for today. Jesus.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He also said the department has a responsibility to learn from what happened.

I don't know what the department has learned, but everyone else is learning not to call the cops unless you want someone dead.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: As a community, Brown said, "we need to find a way forward" to deal with mental health crises, "which frequently are not criminal in nature."

How about you and your pigs stop killing the people who you're supposed to help, you f*cking pig.


Yeah, but, its not like they became cops to help people! You're taking all the fun out of the job. Can they at least still rape prostitutes and beat up homeless people?

/sorry, the only way I know how to deal with this is gallows humor.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At this point is it an accident? The Nazis and same-period Americans infamously castrated or executed the infirm, and to me we're increasingly in "nazis until proven innocent" territory in this country.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: As a community, Brown said, "we need to find a way forward" to deal with mental health crises, "which frequently are not criminal in nature."

How about you and your pigs stop killing the people who you're supposed to help, you f*cking pig.


Just keep saying to yourself......Thanks Reagan for all of those shut downs/cuts in the Mental Health system!!!!!

Not saying all "Nut Jobs" need to be locked up just sayin to whom to blame for those who need help & can't get it......
 
krinklechip
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mendenhall can go, too. She attempted to help enforce curfew with the cops at the start of the Floyd protests. Was swiftly dropped after ACLU filed suit...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, did he have a weapon or not?  If so, what weapon?  The body cam footage isn't even of the shooter (but is a guy standing behind him, too far away to see anything useful) and doesn't show shiat, beyond the officers yelling at him to get to the ground, the kid not doing that, and the cop blowing him away.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the police are really interested in getting help from mental health workers to deescalate incidents like this, they ought to look at what the 'defund the police' proposals contain.
 
