(ABC7 Chicago)   It's hard to go fast on the expressway if you only have 1 horsepower   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Red Line, Arrest, Resisting arrest, Illinois State Police, Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy, Adams Hollingsworth, Dan Ryan Expressway, kids lives  
gunsmack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If your dog poops and you don't pick it up, you are a terrible person. I don't see any bags or a shovel on this guys saddle.

/ lock him up
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They said he was hung.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is obviously just marketing for City Slickers 3, don't fall for it people
 
CaitoStreet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My issue with him is he didn't horse shoe the horse and then he rides it on a hard surface? You could see the photos of the bloody legs, and damaged hooves.
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dumbass doesn't know how to care for his horse - that's animal abuse, you fark.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CaitoStreet: My issue with him is he didn't horse shoe the horse and then he rides it on a hard surface? You could see the photos of the bloody legs, and damaged hooves.


Exactly. Horses aren't exactly suitable for running on hard asphalt.

And asshole caused a traffic nightmare.

But the children! But the children!

Feel free to protest. But don't do it on a four lane highway on a horse. During rush hour.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's gone full TrumpsterDumbster with the QAnon/Pizzagate crap.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Motorcyclist seem to be assistint him, did they get arrested?
 
crinz83
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i wish everyone here in la rode horses on the freeway. it would cut commute times in half.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Sounds like he's gone full TrumpsterDumbster with the QAnon/Pizzagate crap.


You didn't read TFA.

Maybe read what he was actually protesting for.
 
