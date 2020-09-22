 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Since no one knows how to stay home, bars, restaurants, and pubs are closing at 10PM for the foreseeable future in the UK   (theguardian.com) divider line
luckyeddie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should have seen this coming. As soon as a few pints are downed, people automatically drop into "You're my best mate, you are" mode and all thoughts of social distancing go out of the window.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's those goblets in North Wickersham and Northwest Wickersham who can't follow the rules.  Ruining it for everyone here in North-Northwest Wickersham.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I assume the lock-in pubs will operate as normal then....
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry doomsayers, it's not as bad as everyone is making it out to be, if you just take a look at the way Norway is handling the crisis, then point to Sweden who murdered their old people like Hitler murdered gays, you'll quite clearly see that the UK is.. this is, erm.... *SMOKEBOMB*
 
Zenith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
so they'll just start earlier and lo! still the same problem
 
