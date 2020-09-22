 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post) Look, you can do whatever you like when I'm no longer supporting you, Mom and Dad
    More: Interesting, Family, High school, Johns Hopkins University, high school, end of the school year, 18-year-old Daniela, regular work, ZOOM  
posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 3:30 AM



Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a middle aged dude with Gen-Y stepkids, it's a pretty farked up world which won't do enough about climate change to guarantee my stepkids future kids the same opportunities I've had, but which will shut down vast sectors of the economy to protect folks a generation older than me from losing a few tired years off the end of their lives.

Conservatives hate young people. Climate change is "too expensive" to solve but wiping out entire industries (airlines, tourism, hospitality, entertainment) is fine because they're dominated by young workers.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am 4000 miles away from the US.

Is what is written in the article really a thing? I thought the US was a rich country.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Speaking as a middle aged dude with Gen-Y stepkids, it's a pretty farked up world which won't do enough about climate change to guarantee my stepkids future kids the same opportunities I've had, but which will shut down vast sectors of the economy to protect folks a generation older than me from losing a few tired years off the end of their lives.

Conservatives hate young people. Climate change is "too expensive" to solve but wiping out entire industries (airlines, tourism, hospitality, entertainment) is fine because they're dominated by young workers.


Yeah, that permanent lung and heart damage, only old people care about not wheezing while walking.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...as a person who entered the country without documentation
Daniela - who shares her mother's immigration status...
The situation for families without immigration documentation...

Geez, the hoops journalists have to jump through...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wickedragon: I am 4000 miles away from the US.

Is what is written in the article really a thing? I thought the US was a rich country.


The standard of living is fairly high, though there are many cracks in the social safety net through which people can fall.

The family in the article is in one of the most precarious positions because the mother is here without a visa and the father works construction which was shut down early on. If the father is also an immigrant here without a visa, both parents would be 1) ineligible to work legally and 2) ineligible to receive governmental assistance. When the economy went into lockdown in March, the jobs that the parents were doing were eliminated or severely reduced, and they don't have any way to rely on the social safety net because for them there isn't one.

There is a big question about what to do with families like this. The humanitarian thing would be to give them some sort of eligibility for public assistance, but there is a large contingent of Americans who would prefer to simply put families like this on a bus back to their home countries.

So yes, America is a rich country. We have lots of natural resources, good universities, the largest economy (this probably needs to be fact checked), and a business atmosphere that encourages entrepreneurism and rewards risk taking. If you can get on the right side of the line, America is a very comfortable place to live with lots of opportunity. If you are on the wrong side of the line, you'll struggle every day and experience high economic anxiety because you're barely making ends meet, if at all, and any unexpected expense could send you into a spiral towards destitution.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too soon?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone should let the Huffington Post know they don't need to use so many words when "illegal immigrant" will suffice.

Very interesting emotional piece though about a family that shouldn't even be in America having a tough time making it America.  Maybe we should also do some stories on people who carjack but then have to sit on cloth seats when they really wanted cooled-and-heated leather seats.  What about people that burglarize homes but find the interior design displeasing and the television too small?  There are so many other stories out there that must be told!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is a big pile of crap. The article, that is. Crap.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm 62 now & still remember when I had a job at 13, cleaning my schools lunch tables $.50 an hour......Kids of today are nothing more than "Basement" dwellers playing video games instead of working or reading real letters.......(that's of course pre C-19)
 
neofonz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wickedragon: I am 4000 miles away from the US.

Is what is written in the article really a thing? I thought the US was a rich country.


It can happen to anyone. I did this from age 19-21... dropped out of college and supported my parents for 2 years when my dad had little work for 4 years because his entire area of expertise was being shipped overseas (textiles). He finally exhausted all his savings and unemployment benefits keeping a roof over our heads. We were 1 month away from being homeless, so I dropped out of school and got a 12 hour/day job in a factory, working swing shifts. Dad changed industries and eventually found work (at half of what he was making), but it was enough for me to resume college. This was thirty years ago.

My dad is 78 now. He is still working because he has to (he only has social security), and to this day he still doesn't make what he did in 1985 (in actual dollars, not inflation adjusted). He won't be able to do this much longer. I'll be supporting him again before long.

I know people who have had it way way way worse than me, so I'm definitely not complaining. Just explaining that yes, this is a thing.
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The main subject of this story, Daniela, seems to be an amazing, hard-working person who is doing everything she can to help her family and is still working to go to college.  Rather than pissing all over illegal immigrants, conservatives who are spouting out "immigrants are lazy criminals who should all be deported" should take a lesson from Daniela.
 
