(Jacksonville.com) Boobies Father-son plastic surgeon team sued for malpractice over 290 times   (jacksonville.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think these folks all fancy themselves as DaVincis, but it seems statistically unlikely.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"They offered relatively cheap plastic surgeries."

Never get the cut rate Florida boob job
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How do they afford to stay in business? Who'll insure them?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HOw the hell do they still have licenses after that many lawsuits?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Father son plastic surgeon TV

/Is how my brain parsed the headline before I'd read all of it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: HOw the hell do they still have licenses after that many lawsuits?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That doesn't look good...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's got a kind of left parentheses thing going on there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
M.A.D.D.B.I. could be the next thing?
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If only the women had been more promiscuous, I'm sure they would have found someone who would love them the way they were.
And, they would have gotten a lot more free dinners on their journey to self acceptance.

Ladies, let those things have a little more air and sunlight. It works for plants as well.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Then, by God, be careful about whom you choose as a dentist...

Dental Malpractice
Youtube dR-Z5WyITY8
 
