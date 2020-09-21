 Skip to content
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better ban tiktok
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Excellent work subby.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Saracen pig!  Spartan dog!  Roman cow!  Russian snake!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Saracen pig!  Spartan dog!  Roman cow!  Russian snake!


Swedish Tiger!
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby, in the late 70's when I was at college one of the guys on my dorm floor was a quirky Vietnamese refugee who was obsessed with James Bond movies.  He was harmless enough but he unwittingly came off as a bit of a creepy guy.  The women in my dorm called him Secret Asian Man because of it so I'm getting a kick out of your headline.
Johnny Rivers - Secret Agent Man + Lyrics
Youtube 7hPm4eiiD08
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a Chinese friend who is blessed with a superb singing voice. He sings this on occasion.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to think it was Secret Asian Man. So, I hitched a ride to the Library of Congress and looked it up in the Dewey Decimal System.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: Subby, in the late 70's when I was at college one of the guys on my dorm floor was a quirky Vietnamese refugee who was obsessed with James Bond movies.  He was harmless enough but he unwittingly came off as a bit of a creepy guy.  The women in my dorm called him Secret Asian Man because of it so I'm getting a kick out of your headline.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7hPm4eii​D08]


OK, you have me beat.  I've been singing it that way since 1989 or so, when I turned 10.  I'll get off your lawn now.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone in the early 90s made an AMV (Anime Music Video) where the lyrics were changed to secret asian man.  I can't remember what Anime they used but it was funny.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What do you want?
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So was his history of persecution just a back story, is it true and China is threatenting family, or is he just a heartless biatch for money?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He should go on the run and change his name to Gnawgna Eijadamiab.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Da Vinci's Notebook - Secret Asian Man
Youtube YR34ilk4xaI
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Plugz frown on your shenanigans
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Notabunny: The Plugz frown on your shenanigans


hombre secreeeeetttooooo
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
American did secret Asians
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/9bb3c94b​-​763d-4157-835b-0ef972180d61
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

/got nothin'
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Best disguise EVAR!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [YouTube video: Da Vinci's Notebook - Secret Asian Man]


Came here for this, leaving satisfied.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I imagine the guy's family is toast now.
 
