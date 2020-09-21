 Skip to content
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I get the feeling that guy really likes September 21st.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was amazing. And joyful. Thanks subby!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was great! And if you keep watching, he's going to start raising money for charity with the videos.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two thumbs way up!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks subby. Upvoted. Last year, on September 30, I had prostate surgery. When I was waking up in recovery, the nurse asked if I wanted some music. The first thing that came to mind was E, W, & F's "September." So she found that for me on her phone.

This September, I am having hernia surgery (this Thursday). If the recovery room nurse asks me if I want to hear music, that will be the tune I request.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hey, man! I'm glad you're still kicking. Kicking prostate cancer's ass, that is.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and, continue to kick things, as long as you don't pull any stitches or staples.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awesome!

will post to Main » on 22 Sep 2020

Not so awesome
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nice catch.

/reported
 
frostus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why does that guy like my birthday so much?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone had a good day yesterday!

And these days, that's newsworthy.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

You might say he falls for it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It was filmed in LA, so getting it live on the west coast while it's still the 21st seems appropriate.
 
unbelver
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Still the 21st for me.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The 21st day of September was uneventful, but the night was something to remember.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if they got that all in one take?

Very awesome, Subby, thank you!
 
