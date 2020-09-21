 Skip to content
In heaven there is no beer .... That's why I'll drink it in national parks and get paid $50,000 too
13
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're drinking Michelob Ultra, you're still not drinking beer.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Michelob Ultra?

Fark user imageView Full Size


No...  shiat no.  Dude, I believe you'd get your ass kicked drinking that.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'll be replacing this guy.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross, no thanks.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regular Michelob I would consider it.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also I would demand the Michelob Bikini Team go with me.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The brand says the selected "CEO" will be able to bring a "right-hand person," or animal, along for the journey."

Can I bring my team of Clydesdale horses? Or just one?
 
el_pilgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No cold beer in heaven" Matt Woods
Youtube hDhYC4r1ofg
/oblig
//bonus song included
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex will not touch that shait.......They prefer "Steel Reserve"..........And its another reason why they are an ex!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would there be no beer in heaven?

What God are you worshipping, subby?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpottedOwl: "The brand says the selected "CEO" will be able to bring a "right-hand person," or animal, along for the journey."

Can I bring my team of Clydesdale horses? Or just one?


Come on, we're not a charity. We can't cover rehab for a team of eight.

/Also, WTF is their problem with southpaws?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if there's national parks on the sun
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Why would there be no beer in heaven?

What God are you worshipping, subby?


The god of wine and tits.
 
