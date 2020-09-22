 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYC observes the fifth anniversary of the day Pizza Rat graced us with his slicely presence...aaaand looks like his whole family's in town for the party   (gothamist.com) divider line
    New York City, massive daytime rat blowout, Rat, famous rat, Manhattan, Christina Martinelli, Dr. Bobby Corrigan, vacant lot  
Eravior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Let Us Gaze At This Massive Rat Cluster And Draw Sweeping Conclusions About The Current State Of NYC"

I believe a large cluster of rats is called a "political convention."
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Suppose there was no COVID or disruption to trash, would we still see rats through the fence? Yes," Corrigan told us. "Would we see those numbers? I don't know."

that turned out to be a very disappointing quote
 
laellee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Full disclosure, I literally function on garbage knowledge, but this is not surprising at all.

It was somewhere around 15 years ago that I had read that the ratio of rats to humans in NYC was 3.2 to 1. I have zero references to prove that with, but I think I read it in the Times back then (More Google-ier feel free to track down stat). It could have been 20 years, but any ways, you chum the waters, you get sharks.

Good for the rats.
 
albertmdh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the rats!
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dennis Duffy knows what's up........dummy
Jack Meets Dennis | 30 Rock | SceneScreen
Youtube 2cDPEdfglNk
 
