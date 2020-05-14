 Skip to content
(Lex 18)   Six Months later and we might get to find out if Black Kentucky Lives Matter. State of Emergency called in front of Grand Jury decision   (lex18.com) divider line
90
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably SOP, but we'll see
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The fact those officers haven't been charged and arrested is farking shameful.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some inmate swore that she was totes running a child drug ring out of her apartment. Coincidentally, that inmate was also just released for from prison after being sentenced to life.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing will change and the officers will remain officers.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Nothing will change and the officers will remain officers.




On June 23, 2020, Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his actions during the raid. In his termination letter, his chief says Hankison's conduct "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" and is a "shock to the conscience" as he "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds". The chief blamed him for the gunshots that led to the Napper lawsuit.[14] On September 15 the City of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor's family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement.[15]
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Nadie_AZ: Nothing will change and the officers will remain officers.


On June 23, 2020, Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his actions during the raid. In his termination letter, his chief says Hankison's conduct "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" and is a "shock to the conscience" as he "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds". The chief blamed him for the gunshots that led to the Napper lawsuit.[14] On September 15 the City of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor's family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement.[15]


addendum

I believe that his chief is 100% correct in his assessment. These officers should face charges. We're supposed to hold cops to a higher standard.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?


Where have you been hiding the past 6 months?
Boy, you sure have some news to catch up on.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: BizarreMan: Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?

Where have you been hiding the past 6 months?
Boy, you sure have some news to catch up on.


Yeah no shiat. White people will break out their AR15s over masks.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dr_blasto: cretinbob: BizarreMan: Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?

Where have you been hiding the past 6 months?
Boy, you sure have some news to catch up on.

Yeah no shiat. White people will break out their AR15s over masks.


And then they shoot people who protest when the police lynch Black people.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they let them off scot-free.....I wouldn't blame anyone who takes to the streets.

Sometimes it's the only way that people will learn that actions can have consequences
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They WANT a goddamn race war to kick off right before the election.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like Chief knows something we don't.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Some inmate swore that she was totes running a child drug ring out of her apartment. Coincidentally, that inmate was also just released for from prison after being sentenced to life.


Pretty sure he specifically told them to get bent. But they might have found some rando...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a lot simpler and way cheaper to just stop killing black people.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: cman: Nadie_AZ: Nothing will change and the officers will remain officers.


On June 23, 2020, Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his actions during the raid. In his termination letter, his chief says Hankison's conduct "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" and is a "shock to the conscience" as he "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds". The chief blamed him for the gunshots that led to the Napper lawsuit.[14] On September 15 the City of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor's family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement.[15]

addendum

I believe that his chief is 100% correct in his assessment. These officers should face charges. We're supposed to hold cops to a higher standard.


How about any standard?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: They WANT a goddamn race war to kick off right before the election.


The Nazi party turned a plurality (barely) into effective rule by effectively stopping the street violence that plagued the Weimar Republic, and instituting FDR style economic policies.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one way to try to get ahead of the narrative.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It would be a lot simpler and way cheaper to just stop killing black people.


What's the point of the police having guns if they can't shoot people?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Seems like Chief knows something we don't.


That he should hope for the best but expect the worst?
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's do a survey.

Black Lives Matter.

Vote Accordingly
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?


Ummmm.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/14/855918​8​52/heavily-armed-protesters-gather-aga​in-at-michigans-capitol-denouncing-hom​e-order
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It would be a lot simpler and way cheaper to just stop killing black people.


The problem is, that is their goal.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops and DA would rather an entire city be burned to the ground instead of a couple of trigger happy, incompetent cops be brought to justice.

Based on their preparations, I'm guessing they investigated themselves and found no wrong-doing.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Cops and DA would rather an entire city be burned to the ground instead of a couple of trigger happy, incompetent cops be brought to justice.

Based on their preparations, I'm guessing they investigated themselves and found no wrong-doing.


Then let it burn.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't even use KY
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A city government in fear of its own people.


Truly, we are Ancient Rome with Electricity.
 
JK47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: BizarreMan: Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?

Ummmm.
[Fark user image 425x283]
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/14/8559188​52/heavily-armed-protesters-gather-aga​in-at-michigans-capitol-denouncing-hom​e-order



Nutjobs they may be but you seem to be confusing "protesting" with "rioting" which seems to be a common misunderstanding amongst folks on both the right and the left ends of the political spectrum.
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll indict.

But they'll wait a while to find them not guilty.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Seems like Chief knows something we don't.


Maybe not.

If LAPD had taken these minimal precautions instead of arrogantly assuming they could take on all comers, the LA riots might not have happened.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
got my popcorn ready to watch the city burn. As it should if they don't have an indictment issued
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: OgreMagi: Cops and DA would rather an entire city be burned to the ground instead of a couple of trigger happy, incompetent cops be brought to justice.

Based on their preparations, I'm guessing they investigated themselves and found no wrong-doing.

Then let it burn.


That's a whole lot of innocent people who will suffer as a result.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JK47: baron von doodle: BizarreMan: Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?

Ummmm.
[Fark user image 425x283]
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/14/8559188​52/heavily-armed-protesters-gather-aga​in-at-michigans-capitol-denouncing-hom​e-order


Nutjobs they may be but you seem to be confusing "protesting" with "rioting" which seems to be a common misunderstanding amongst folks on both the right and the left ends of the political spectrum.


Both sides are bad!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TylerParry: They don't even use KY


Have you ever tried that Kentucky jelly on your breakfast? It's really awful and the toast gets all slippery.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: TylerParry: They don't even use KY

Have you ever tried that Kentucky jelly on your breakfast? It's really awful and the toast gets all slippery.


Mixing it with bourbon is a great social lubricant.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Seems like Chief knows something we don't.

Maybe not.

If LAPD had taken these minimal precautions instead of arrogantly assuming they could take on all comers, the LA riots might not have happened.


LAPD let the riot happened to punish the people for having dared put one of their own on trial.  They pulled back the entire force and let the violence escalate until it was too late.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: The fact those officers haven't been charged and arrested is farking shameful.


You misspelled "executed".
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only holy fire can cleanse the city.  The fire of the righteous shall rain from the heavens.  Be the instument of god bring the fire in your soul to the material world.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TylerParry: Kalyco Jack: TylerParry: They don't even use KY

Have you ever tried that Kentucky jelly on your breakfast? It's really awful and the toast gets all slippery.

Mixing it with bourbon is a great social lubricant.


Ah! Bourbon for breakfast! I like the way you think!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Because white people will so totally riot when they are indicted.  Right?


Why would white people give a f**K? They're safe, and privileged either way.
 
way south
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Seems like Chief knows something we don't.


Probably precedent.

I recall an incident a while back where some guy swatted someone over the internet. The cops showed up and blasted the (white) victim before asking any questions, but they never went to jail for it. Instead that fell on the swatter. I'm not sure if they ever paid a settlement.

If it was proved that Taylor was killed in the return fire then you probably can't get the guy who pulled the trigger (since he was shot at first).  The boyfriend will probably avoid charges based on self defense (if that still stands in that state).  So the question is if this really was the wrong house or if they had reasonable suspicion.
It's unfortunate for the family, but there was quite a large settlement because of that. There's no neat hole for this case to fit into.

The outrage machine doesn't take into account any such details tho. So I'd expect a riot no matter what the ruling is.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An officer was shot during the raid by Taylor's boyfriend, who has said he thought he was defending against a home invasion.

No, there was no "thought" he was defending against a home invasion.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cman: cman: Nadie_AZ: Nothing will change and the officers will remain officers.


On June 23, 2020, Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his actions during the raid. In his termination letter, his chief says Hankison's conduct "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" and is a "shock to the conscience" as he "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds". The chief blamed him for the gunshots that led to the Napper lawsuit.[14] On September 15 the City of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor's family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement.[15]

addendum

I believe that his chief is 100% correct in his assessment. These officers should face charges. We're supposed to hold cops to a higher standard.


The consensus of several of us here in the Ville is that Officer Hankinson will be the only one charged. It's pretty eerie here right now...like a green sky just before the tornado hits.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x478]


The FIA chose not to investigate that, for any kind of political messaging that may bring the sport into disrepute, too.

/Good on them.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TylerParry: They don't even use KY


That's what I said!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: They'll indict.

But they'll wait a while to find them not guilty.


Nah, they'll pin it all on the one officer that they've already fired.
In addition to his involvement in the shooting, he's been accused by a few women of sexual assault.
He's the sacrificial lamb. Other officers will get lesser charges or nothing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

That KY Girl: cman: cman: Nadie_AZ: Nothing will change and the officers will remain officers.


On June 23, 2020, Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his actions during the raid. In his termination letter, his chief says Hankison's conduct "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" and is a "shock to the conscience" as he "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds". The chief blamed him for the gunshots that led to the Napper lawsuit.[14] On September 15 the City of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor's family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement.[15]

addendum

I believe that his chief is 100% correct in his assessment. These officers should face charges. We're supposed to hold cops to a higher standard.

The consensus of several of us here in the Ville is that Officer Hankinson will be the only one charged. It's pretty eerie here right now...like a green sky just before the tornado hits.


Is the announcement expected tonight? I wasn't sure from TFA.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: ModernLuddite: They'll indict.

But they'll wait a while to find them not guilty.

Nah, they'll pin it all on the one officer that they've already fired.
In addition to his involvement in the shooting, he's been accused by a few women of sexual assault.
He's the sacrificial lamb. Other officers will get lesser charges or nothing.


Yep
 
