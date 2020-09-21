 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KETV Omaha)   Pro Life Tip: When planting fake bombs, don't have 863lbs of weed in your vehicle. Police uncertain what to do with 400lbs of weed   (ketv.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Improvised explosive device, Police, Nuclear weapon, explosive charge, 25-year-old Thomas Trouba, Omaha, Nebraska, downtown Omaha, suspicious package  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 5:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That must be some really good weed, if it can make you do something as stupid as "planting a fake bomb."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, subs, they'll be sure they show the 200 lbs on TV for everyone to see.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Don't worry, subs, they'll be sure they show the 200 lbs on TV for everyone to see.


And all 20 pounds will be entered faithfully into evidence.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: Don't worry, subs, they'll be sure they show the 200 lbs on TV for everyone to see.

And all 20 pounds will be entered faithfully into evidence.


I can't believe they confiscated a whole ounce. That's borderline Intent to Distribute.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: Don't worry, subs, they'll be sure they show the 200 lbs on TV for everyone to see.

And all 20 pounds will be entered faithfully into evidence.

I can't believe they confiscated a whole ounce. That's borderline Intent to Distribute.


Yep, I've tested, there are trace residues of marijuana on the package.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like this kid.

I predict that in ten years we will all either be working for him.....or dead by his hand.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: Don't worry, subs, they'll be sure they show the 200 lbs on TV for everyone to see.

And all 20 pounds will be entered faithfully into evidence.

I can't believe they confiscated a whole ounce. That's borderline Intent to Distribute.

Yep, I've tested, there are trace residues of marijuana on the package.


Welp.  I think we're done here.  Anyone want to get the lights?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the Omaha Police Department's bomb squad arrived and used an explosive charge to render the packages safe.

Pro Tip:  If you leave radioactive materials sitting around the police will make a dirty bomb for you.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well then,,, how many pounds of weed should I have in my car when planting fake bombs?
 
Al!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm confused. Did he call in a bomb threat?  Or tell someone he left a bomb somewhere? The article makes it sound more like he should be charged with littering than threatening the use of explosives/placing a fake bomb. What was in the packages, anyway?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is pot getting a lot heavier as quality goes up?

863# of marijuana is a whole lot of pot. And they say it was in a car, not even an SUV?

I looked up some data and a cubic foot of pot only weighs a pound. My wife's Pacifica only hold 80 cubic feet so it would take ten minivans to transport all that grass.
 
algman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think the average density of weed is about 1lb/ft^3.  What vehicle is this that has 863 ft^3 cargo capacity??  I think that would be pretty suspicious looking. Even if it was an oil, with a density near water, 863 lbs is a hundred effing gallons (~400 liters for you metric folks)...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude had $400k cash and 863 pounds of weed, and the now instead of enjoying all that he gets to rot in jail for the next 30 years? How big does an ass need to be to pack in the much dumb?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a lot of weed. Some Farkers who post here could make that last at least two years and three months.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Me, after reading that story...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Well then,,, how many pounds of weed should I have in my car when planting fake bombs?


2i-1
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: That's a lot of weed. Some Farkers who post here could make that last at least two years and three months.


Sound like voice of experience.

/ or, experiences
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

madgonad: Is pot getting a lot heavier as quality goes up?

863# of marijuana is a whole lot of pot. And they say it was in a car, not even an SUV?

I looked up some data and a cubic foot of pot only weighs a pound. My wife's Pacifica only hold 80 cubic feet so it would take ten minivans to transport all that grass.


Well, this is a thousand pounds (as claimed)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sidailurch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

algman: I think the average density of weed is about 1lb/ft^3.  What vehicle is this that has 863 ft^3 cargo capacity??  I think that would be pretty suspicious looking. Even if it was an oil, with a density near water, 863 lbs is a hundred effing gallons (~400 liters for you metric folks)...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
About 500 years ago I had dinner at the Reno CalNeva next to an old crusty guy who told me his name was Pro Life. he tells me thins in between fork fulls of greasy eggs while a Marlboro red dangled from between his lips. I mumbled something back.  He proceeded to show me a California Drivers License and he was in fact named Pro Life.  Now.  You may be wondering what in God's green earth this has to do with anything.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

madgonad: I looked up some data and a cubic foot of pot only weighs a pound.


Nope, even the second rate 'hot night buds' I get is about a pound in a gallon ziplock.
The good stuff can be twice as dense.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Me, after reading that story...

[Fark user image 736x736]


At least you never got turned into a newt.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: madgonad: I looked up some data and a cubic foot of pot only weighs a pound.

Nope, even the second rate 'hot night buds' I get is about a pound in a gallon ziplock.
The good stuff can be twice as dense.


My favorite for you:

(favorite: knows about "stuff")
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Add me to the skeptic camp. 800lbs in a car?? No way unless all the seats had been pulled out and the driver's seat was just an upholstered bale of marijuana.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
you can fit 50 lbs of ditch weed in a single spare tire.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

madgonad: madgonad: Is pot getting a lot heavier as quality goes up?

863# of marijuana is a whole lot of pot. And they say it was in a car, not even an SUV?

I looked up some data and a cubic foot of pot only weighs a pound. My wife's Pacifica only hold 80 cubic feet so it would take ten minivans to transport all that grass.

Well, this is a thousand pounds (as claimed)
[Fark user image 850x551]


Heh - 863 pounds in that, huh?  Most have one hell of a non-standard suspension
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.