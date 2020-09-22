 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Savannah Now)   Caption this back-seat driver   (savannahnow.com) divider line
20
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 9 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
savannahnow.comView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! Hey! Why we stopping at Ribs & Company? Mmmmmm smell that! Snerk!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheeeeeeeeeeeeee!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'She won't be grinning when she finally smells it.'
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dang, Gladys, you stink!
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey Steve, I porked your mom last night. Look how happy she is. Your daddy never made her this happy.

(now with voting power)
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hey babe, you sure do make my piggly wiggly."
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This little piggy went to market.(forgot to tick the vote box)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are you taking me to Green Acres?
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"What? No of course I don't smell anything like your siblings and barbecue sauce, settle down"
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are we there yet?
How about now?
Now?
Now?
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"So, mom, what's this 'slaughterhouse' thing we're goin' to?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Susan always preferred her bacon to be as fresh as possible.
 
stupiddream
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pfft, you don't need a face mask for Corona Virus!  Back in My day we had Swine Flu and I turned out alright!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
my tongue, your ear.....just the tip...i promise..!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember, if any one asks, you're my emoional support human.
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So when do I get the wet rub you mentioned?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Thanks for including me in your new bill, senator lady.


Now if you could just remember to vote......
 
Cache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey sweetheart, feel like makin' bacon?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Lemme get a closer look at that camel toe!"
 
Skipped 9 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.