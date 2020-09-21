 Skip to content
(USA Today)   10-year-old wrestler about to hit goal of 100,000 pushups in a year. In related story, subby sorta got out of bed today but still isn't wearing pants   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Wrestling, Pennsylvania State University, Oklahoma State University-Stillwater  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 year olds can do calisthenics like nobody's business.  They have no fat, alcohol, or tobacco build-up at that point, if you've raised them properly.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's like 300/day every day.

I'd be lucky to average 3.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on 20 for this year alone, aiming for 40 by New Year.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I did 15 this morning... what do I win?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: I did 15 this morning... what do I win?


You win being less fat than me, for whatever that's worth.
 
gbv23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is he the one that was assigned-female-at-birth? (afab)

No? ok
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been trying to do sets of 10 pushups throughout the day. The other day I made it to 40 pushups for the whole day. I felt very accomplished.

Are sets spread out over a longer time as effective as sets done together in a shorter time? The time under tension is the same.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder what the equivalent calories would be for my annual wacking...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On one foot, even? This kid must be a brick wall.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got out of bed?
Well lookie who, motivated-mitter..
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I did about 200 a day every few days for a few months after lockdown hit.  A set of 50 then 40 then sets of 25 or 30 till I broke 200.

Got so *farking* bored of pushups that I spent $3K on a proper power cage/lat pull down/row/bench rig.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pfft. Probably doesn't even lift.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been trying to do sets of 10 pushups throughout the day. The other day I made it to 40 pushups for the whole day. I felt very accomplished.

Are sets spread out over a longer time as effective as sets done together in a shorter time? The time under tension is the same.


Depends on your goal. Spreading things out will be best for improving the number of pushups you can do. Doing it all at once will improve your ability to handle fatigue.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To be fair that would have been a hell of a lot easier for me to do then than now. Did 150-200/day pretty routinely in high school, on top of weight lifting and a bunch of other shiat, and I wasn't even that strong or trying to hit some super-high pushup goal. Just young with lots of energy.

/ Still, good for him.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I get about 150 a week done, walk about 3 miles a day. Got my physical on Wednesday, I'll probably be good.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been trying to do sets of 10 pushups throughout the day. The other day I made it to 40 pushups for the whole day. I felt very accomplished.

Are sets spread out over a longer time as effective as sets done together in a shorter time? The time under tension is the same.


no
 
Dimensio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been trying to do sets of 10 pushups throughout the day. The other day I made it to 40 pushups for the whole day. I felt very accomplished.

Are sets spread out over a longer time as effective as sets done together in a shorter time? The time under tension is the same.


If you consult five different fitness guides you will find six different answers.

Some sources will tell you to keep your rest between sets to a minimum for maximum muscle growth. Other sources will tell you that you should have long but not too-long rest periods between sets. Other sources will tell you that rest time is not a significant factor.


You should, however, take rest days to allow for muscle recovery. Doing push-ups every day can actually hold back muscle growth because the muscle never has time to heal.
 
Slypork
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: I did 15 this morning... what do I win?


Showoff. I pushed up from the couch and went to the kitchen for breakfast.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: I get about 150 a week done, walk about 3 miles a day. Got my physical on Wednesday, I'll probably be good.


I struggled to hammer out fifteen last Wednesday, and that was after a relatively light workout load of resistance band chest-presses and chest flys, three sets of upper, medium and low each.

I am a total wuss.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Pants"? What are these "pants" of which you speak? Oh, wait, I think I remember those from the Before Times. They were like shirts for your legs, right?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: I did 15 this morning... what do I win?


15 what.. Beers?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I struggled to hammer out fifteen last Wednesday


Haha, yeah, I remember being a teenager and being able to hammer out fifteen in a day. Man, at the end of the week you'd need a crowbar to fold my sheets.

Wait...what were you talking about?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been trying to do sets of 10 pushups throughout the day. The other day I made it to 40 pushups for the whole day. I felt very accomplished.

Are sets spread out over a longer time as effective as sets done together in a shorter time? The time under tension is the same.


Supposedly you get diminishing returns on sets above 12 for muscle growth.

I did a stint where I was doing 50/day for 100days straight. On day 1 I was doing sets of 7 and on day 100 I was doing sets of 40. As long as you're doing them, you'll get stronger.

Or go for broke and try the 100 pushup challenge.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: I get about 150 a week done, walk about 3 miles a day. Got my physical on Wednesday, I'll probably be good.


I'm not a medicine savvy guy but a little lesson learned just so you are forewarned.....the doctor is not supposed to do the prostate exam with both his hands on your shoulders
 
goatharper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Pants"? What are these "pants" of which you speak? Oh, wait, I think I remember those from the Before Times. They were like shirts for your legs, right?


Shirts? You people are wearing shirts?

As for pushups, my last PT test in the army I did 97 in 2 minutes. That was in 1989. In 2017 I was down to having to start from nothing. It took a few months but I got to were I could do 40 at a go. Haven't kept up with them, but do enough work around the ranch now to keep reasonably fit.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kids today are fu*kin' scary.

They jog, drink coffee, wear high heels. Its weird as shiat.

I didnt drink a cup of coffee until I was 30.

I did cocaine when I was 12 but it was 1986.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They have no fat, alcohol, or tobacco build-up at that point, if you've raised them properly.


They sound delicious.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
10 means what, like 100 pounds? Not nearly as much weight to lift up for a kid as for an adult

Let me know when he gets 100k bicycle crunches done in a year. Slow ones too, not fast
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GodComplex: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been trying to do sets of 10 pushups throughout the day. The other day I made it to 40 pushups for the whole day. I felt very accomplished.

Are sets spread out over a longer time as effective as sets done together in a shorter time? The time under tension is the same.

Supposedly you get diminishing returns on sets above 12 for muscle growth.

I did a stint where I was doing 50/day for 100days straight. On day 1 I was doing sets of 7 and on day 100 I was doing sets of 40. As long as you're doing them, you'll get stronger.

Or go for broke and try the 100 pushup challenge.


New lifters get almost identical strength gains from one set vs three, according to a few studies I've seen.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My excuse for not doing pushups (aside from being out of shape overall) is that years of computer work and mousing has farked up my wrist.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: My excuse for not doing pushups (aside from being out of shape overall) is that years of computer work and mousing has farked up my wrist.


It's fine. They aren't magic.

My belief is that most people should be doing some strength and endurance training, but that if a certain exercise doesn't fit you, don't do that one.

There are always other ways to get at a muscle group, and only serious lifters need to be concerned with imbalances.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Kids today are fu*kin' scary.

They jog, drink coffee, wear high heels. Its weird as shiat.


It's when you see one doing all three you have to wonder.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HailRobonia: dothemath: Kids today are fu*kin' scary.

They jog, drink coffee, wear high heels. Its weird as shiat.

It's when you see one doing all three you have to wonder.


If one of those little fu*kers tries to talk to me about life insurance im pulling out my pistol.
 
