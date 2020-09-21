 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Death row prisoner escapes jail using a top secret method which guards could never have spotted unless of course they watched the world's most famous prison movie (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Obvious, Prison, Cai Changpan, The Shawshank Redemption, Richard Matt, Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus, Morgan Freeman, elaborate scheme, police investigation  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
in retrospect, the raquel welch poster on the cell wall did seem odd
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man up and vanished like a fart in the wind.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They trashed the place, and Wendy O Williams road astride a comendered vehicle?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He built an airplane in the attic?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He swapped places with an old man who had tunneled into his cell, educated him, told him about a hidden treasure, and died?
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He shoved himself up Clint Eastwood's ass?
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...Caged Heat?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rita Hayworth unavailable for comment.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He snuck out through a series of vents that eventually let him to a secret lab where the East Germans were creating a secret weapon to use against the West?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a top secret method


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hiding in the laundry?
 
Adam64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ernest Goes to Jail?
 
