(Gizmodo)   America's Hidden Big Cat Problem, or, Why Carol Baskins sucks   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Tiger, Bengal-Siberian hybrid tiger, unchecked trend of big cat possession, Animal Welfare, big cats, Bengal tigers, Roadside zoos, Animal Legal Defense Fund  
896 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)



iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big cats belong free or in legit zoos. No, that little cage in your backyard doesn't count.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Big cats belong free or in legit zoos. No, that little cage in your backyard doesn't count.


What about putting a tiger in your tank?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's shocking how committed people are to condemning some woman in defense of a serial abuser and rapist just because the tv told them to.

/Well not that shocking
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you are a cartel boss who made a fortune in the cocaine trade back in the 80s, you are not qualified, nor do you have the facilities, to raise big cats in your back yard.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like her ice creams.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the HOA allows it?
 
calbert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Carole... with an "e".

And it's Baskin... no "s"

But other than that, subby is totally hip and with it.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Unless you are a cartel boss who made a fortune in the cocaine trade back in the 80s, you are not qualified, nor do you have the facilities, to raise big cats in your back yard.


Jeff Bezos might have a Tiger Island.  Elon Musk definitely does.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: It's shocking how committed people are to condemning some woman in defense of a serial abuser and rapist just because the tv told them to.

/Well not that shocking


Anyone who actually watched the show would have concluded, whether or not she killed her husband and fed him to tigers, that Carol Baskin is the classiest individual that was featured on the Tiger King show.

/ and she's not very classy
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: It's shocking how committed people are to condemning some woman in defense of a serial abuser and rapist just because the tv told them to.

/Well not that shocking


No one was a good guy in that show. Joe Exotic was a meth-addled freak, Doc Antel was a creeper, Carol Baskin was a self-righteous hypocrite who literally - not figuratively - had a skeleton in the closet.

And that's what good TV is made of!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Voiceofreason01: It's shocking how committed people are to condemning some woman in defense of a serial abuser and rapist just because the tv told them to.

/Well not that shocking

No one was a good guy in that show. Joe Exotic was a meth-addled freak, Doc Antel was a creeper, Carol Baskin was a self-righteous hypocrite who literally - not figuratively - had a skeleton in the closet.

And that's what good TV is made of!


Every day that shooting went on, the producers must have been saying "JACKPOT!" behind the scenes.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robbins unavailable for comment.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a very emotional and anecdotal article. But even tigers that have a fairly large enclosure, with a tank with running water to swim in (tigers love water), are bored. They need freedom. Fortunately, there are so many of them in the USA, as the article says, that when they escape they will maybe help solve the feral hog problem. There should be a law against capturing them or killing them if they escape.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ceiling cat is watching you vote for Trump
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Voiceofreason01: It's shocking how committed people are to condemning some woman in defense of a serial abuser and rapist just because the tv told them to.

/Well not that shocking

Anyone who actually watched the show would have concluded, whether or not she killed her husband and fed him to tigers, that Carol Baskin is the classiest individual that was featured on the Tiger King show.

/ and she's not very classy


The level of class of the people on that program aspires "trailer park family"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
See?  This is why I have the Anti-Tiger Rocks.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My cat thinks he is a big cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: iheartscotch: Voiceofreason01: It's shocking how committed people are to condemning some woman in defense of a serial abuser and rapist just because the tv told them to.

/Well not that shocking

Anyone who actually watched the show would have concluded, whether or not she killed her husband and fed him to tigers, that Carol Baskin is the classiest individual that was featured on the Tiger King show.

/ and she's not very classy

The level of class of the people on that program aspires "trailer park family"


Several of the "characters" on the show could be best described as victims but the filmmakers thought it would sell better to make Joe out as a hero.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who here has a big Cat Problem?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have visited Baskin's Big Cat Rescue several times over the last decade (it is a great place to take visitors in the Tampa Bay Area) and I am always impressed by how well-run it is.  The tour repeatedly states that big cats should not be pets and they take in mistreated and abused cats.  Big Cat Rescue has advocated for laws against keeping big cats as pets for years.  It is not part of the problem in this article.

I kind of hate what the show has done to Big Cat Rescue's image though perhaps the publicity might be helpful in the long run.
 
Avery614
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Kalyco Jack: Voiceofreason01: It's shocking how committed people are to condemning some woman in defense of a serial abuser and rapist just because the tv told them to.

/Well not that shocking

No one was a good guy in that show. Joe Exotic was a meth-addled freak, Doc Antel was a creeper, Carol Baskin was a self-righteous hypocrite who literally - not figuratively - had a skeleton in the closet.

And that's what good TV is made of!

Every day that shooting went on, the producers must have been saying "JACKPOT!" behind the scenes.


I mean it was basically Squidbillies, but as a documentary. About real shiat that happened. To and by people not cartoons. The real question is how did this not get produced sooner. I mean as soon as you find that something like this exists, you want to start filming. There's no telling when or what the end will be, but it's guaranteed to be f*cking violent, stupid and spectacular.
 
frostus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My big cat problem isn't hidden.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My current big cat problem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think Carol Baskins did what she did so she didn't HAVE to suck anymore.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Avery614:

I mean it was basically Squidbillies, but as a documentary. About real shiat that happened. To and by people not cartoons. The real question is how did this not get produced sooner. I mean as soon as you find that something like this exists, you want to start filming. There's no telling when or what the end will be, but it's guaranteed to be f*cking violent, stupid and spectacular.

Not to be "that guy" but there were a good deal of podcasts covering the whole Joe Exotic fiasco before the documentary. Wondery and Last Podcast on the Left covered it. I know internet podcasts aren't exactly the most fair and balanced source, but as someone who listened to both before this documentary, I was shocked the Netflix series even bothered defending Joe at all. Not even Squidbillies is like "oh yeah, you should love and idolize our methhead abusive main character."
 
