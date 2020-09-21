 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Another quarter, another Elon Musk "Coffee is for closers" email   (cnbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Automobile, Electric vehicle, Vehicle, Internal combustion engine, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, Battery electric vehicle  
•       •       •

1137 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 6:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a previous, hell-ish life, I did sales, over a decade's worth. Through college and grad school, then a relapse in the aughts. I identified with Alec Baldwin's character in that movie, not because I was super rich (my best three months I bonused 10k each), but because Baldwin's character symbolizes hope, perseverance, and hard work. Find a way of getting in front of people and solve their shiat. Ask questions and listen. Get the credit card. A ten hour day is normal.

That email, Subby, is the sweetest sales email I've ever read. I half thought he was going to check if everyone had enough marshmallows in their hot cocoa.

I worked for a company that made you walk around with those sticker name tags with the dollars you had brought in so far for the month. So you might go to a meeting with a sticker that said HI, MY NAME IS $15,500; or you might go grab a coffee downstairs with a sticker that said HI, MY NAME IS $0.

I got better and survived.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TBH, this just sounds like a generic non-motivational email that lots of corporate type people send out because they think they're supposed to.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

August11: In a previous, hell-ish life, I did sales, over a decade's worth. Through college and grad school, then a relapse in the aughts. I identified with Alec Baldwin's character in that movie, not because I was super rich (my best three months I bonused 10k each), but because Baldwin's character symbolizes hope, perseverance, and hard work. Find a way of getting in front of people and solve their shiat. Ask questions and listen. Get the credit card. A ten hour day is normal.

That email, Subby, is the sweetest sales email I've ever read. I half thought he was going to check if everyone had enough marshmallows in their hot cocoa.

I worked for a company that made you walk around with those sticker name tags with the dollars you had brought in so far for the month. So you might go to a meeting with a sticker that said HI, MY NAME IS $15,500; or you might go grab a coffee downstairs with a sticker that said HI, MY NAME IS $0.

I got better and survived.


So you got the good leads? Not the money in the mattress or the crazy people that just like to talk to salesmen?


/Farking brilliant play/movie
// probably one of the finest casts of actors ever put together
/// knives in the set
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

firefly212: TBH, this just sounds like a generic non-motivational email that lots of corporate type people send out because they think they're supposed to.


I am assuming that if there was any sort of a bonus for the typical workers it would have been mentioned in the email. Of course Musk is going to get a bonus though.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
/reads subby's headline

Oh shiat Elon is popping off at the mouth again. What bullshiat this time is he...

FTFA:
Musk, and sometimes other Tesla execs, typically send "everybody" emails in the final week of the quarter, many of which leak to the press. Doing this helps encourage employees, internally, and manage investor expectations externally, as Tesla approaches its deadline for vehicle production and deliveries.

Oh! well, so this wasn't some tangent or verbal diarrhea, it was an expected regular company email. OK, guess he must have sent out a real doozy of an email then. I wonder what fresh asshattery he....

Also FTFA:
From: Elon Musk
To: Everybody
Date: September 20, 2020 [time: redacted]
Subj. All Hands On Deck!
We have a shot at a record quarter for vehicle deliveries, but will have to rally hard to achieve it. This is the most [sic] number of vehicles per day that we've ever had to deliver.
Please consider vehicle deliveries to be absolute top priority. It's also extremely important that we keep factory output as high as possible over the remaining 10 days. This is vital for the California market.
Thanks for your most excellent efforts,
Elon

Wow... what a monster.

/rolls eyes

Elon's big mouth makes it pretty much impossible for me to like him, but this wasn't an example of why.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ps: I'm switching our health plan to an hmo, try your best not to get sick.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds about like every e-mail I've ever gotten from an employer.  "We really like what your doing but we expect more out of you."
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go ahead and say this article didn't need to be written.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo:

/Farking brilliant play/movie
// probably one of the finest casts of actors ever put together
/// knives in the set

I got to see it on Broadway with another great cast: https://www.ibdb.com/broadway-p​roducti​on/glengarry-glen-ross-390715#OpeningN​ightCast
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Come on, they're hiding the real truth - that this is the sign that THIS TIME, all of the Tesla shorters will be right.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subj. All Hands On Deck!

No one talks like that Elon. Joe Rogan has been a bad influence on you.
Eloy - Silent Cries And Mighty Echoes - 01 - Astral Entrance
Youtube ZJ0xGaVGBgM
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, what is the bonus that Musk wants to get from obtaining the goal? The workers ain't gonna get shiat for working harder.

I love Musk as the leader of innovations. I hate him and Bezos as employers and as people.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Ps: I'm switching our health plan to an hmo, try your best not to get sick.


HMOs operate like the NHS does in practice.

Leftists love the NHS, so they should love HMOs.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So, what is the bonus that Musk wants to get from obtaining the goal? The workers ain't gonna get shiat for working harder.

I love Musk as the leader of innovations. I hate him and Bezos as employers and as people.


His "innovations" are just throwing shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks. One day it's a useless car hole loop, the other day it's torturing pigs with mind chip implants, and another day it's a shiatload of future space trash that makes it difficult to spot deadly asteroids.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So, what is the bonus that Musk wants to get from obtaining the goal? The workers ain't gonna get shiat for working harder.

I love Musk as the leader of innovations. I hate him and Bezos as employers and as people.


Tesla employees get stock.

So yeah, they have no incentive to work harder to help the company do better. *rolls eyes*
 
Koodz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So what's the end game for these people who are supposed to live every day in a 24 hour sprint?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DOCTORD000M: I'm gonna go ahead and say this article didn't need to be written.


The bank holding the author's mortgage disagrees.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.