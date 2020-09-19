 Skip to content
(CNN)   Experts warn that America's next preventable communicable disease will be Californians moving everywhere else
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sub reeks of Orange County trash.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.


+1
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

+1


Some countries less racist than others, but in general... from my limited intake of international news... racists are everywhere.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CALIFORNIA UBER ALLES. Born in DC, but I moved here 40 years ago as a kid and never regretted it.
The only problem with the rest of America is that it's full of Americans. If we can't force them out, we'll breed them out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Again, from my over-generalized views on politics, the people who would be tempted to emigrate out of California would be mostly rural inhabitants, or at least exurban. And generally, rural and exurban Californians skew conservative. Thus... an exodus out of California might make the state run bluer.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.


*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.

*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )


Yeah, I can say the say same.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.

*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )


It has to be some consolation that Paul Thomas Anderson is a fan/native?

/I tried
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.


Why would you leave California then?  Your local and state politicians have more of an effect on your day to day than the national politicians.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.


Yeah, that.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.


I moved to Texas, but I am not turning Texas blue.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.


You know what the problem is with back-assword farkhead racists? They fark everything up and you can't legally shoot 'em.

...unless they attack you.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.


But I thought you live in a State that is solidly liberal? How the fark does some backwards racist in podunk Alabama affect your daily life? Shouldn't you be in a Utopia? I mean we hear every day that California is so awesome and perfect and leading the way.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.

*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )


Hold your head high.  At least it isn't Bakersfield.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If blue voters relocate to red states and upset the balance, I can only see this as a good thing.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.

*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )


You brighten the whole area up just with your radiant presence. Keep being awesome, rae!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: CALIFORNIA UBER ALLES. Born in DC, but I moved here 40 years ago as a kid and never regretted it.
The only problem with the rest of America is that it's full of Americans. If we can't force them out, we'll breed them out.
[Fark user image 260x185]


Well, that, or, with your GDP, you could just become your own country. *shrugs*
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.


But then you are in Arizona, Texas or Florida.

Grew up in northern California, wound in up in Oregon by accident and then marriage to an Oregon born boy who will never move from here.

I love California and will defend it always.   And the beauty of the place, from the rainforests, the mountains the coast, event he deserts...all in one state.   Though Oregon ain't no slouch in that regard, either, but I miss my redwoods.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Badmoodman: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

+1

Some countries less racist than others, but in general... from my limited intake of international news... racists are everywhere.



Whenever I hear someone say that they want to move to a country that is less racist, I generally interpret as they want to move somewhere that is more homogeneous in its demographics and thinks they aren't racist as a result.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

You know what the problem is with back-assword farkhead racists? They fark everything up and you can't legally shoot 'em.

...unless they attack you.


We could get the laws changed.  Just vote single issue:  "I want the right to be able to shoot people I deem, or the government deems, racist."

Problem solved.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... bye

/Exits are clearly marked for your convenience
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is coming? Much more fire, much more often, burning much
more land. Over the last five decades, the wildfire season in the western
United States has already grown by two and a half months; of the ten
years with the most wildfire activity on record, nine have occurred since
2000. Globally, since just 1979, the season has grown by nearly 20
percent, and American wildfires now burn twice as much land as they did
as recently as 1970. By 2050, destruction from wildfires is expected to
double again, and in some places within the United States the area
burned could grow fivefold. For every additional degree of global
warming, it could quadruple. What this means is that at three degrees of
warming, our likely benchmark for the end of the century, the United
States might be dealing with sixteen times as much devastation from fire
as we are today, when in a single year ten million acres were burned. At
four degrees of warming, the fire season would be four times worse still.
The California fire captain believes the term is already outdated: "We
don't even call it fire season anymore," he said in 2017. "Take the 'season'
out-it's year-round." - David Wallace-Wells, The Uninhabitable Earth
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.

But then you are in Arizona, Texas or Florida.

Grew up in northern California, wound in up in Oregon by accident and then marriage to an Oregon born boy who will never move from here.

I love California and will defend it always.   And the beauty of the place, from the rainforests, the mountains the coast, event he deserts...all in one state.   Though Oregon ain't no slouch in that regard, either, but I miss my redwoods.


Whatever you people do, do notmove to Michigan. Our coasts are absolute trash, our weather is horrible, the whole state is a shiathole, and we have snow.  Stay away. Stay farrrr away.

/And, every summer we keep getting invaded by Chicago FIPs.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.

*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )


So which pornos were filmed in your house?
/zing!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnesota sucks, and it's cold. So you should probably not price us out come here.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

But I thought you live in a State that is solidly liberal? How the fark does some backwards racist in podunk Alabama affect your daily life? Shouldn't you be in a Utopia? I mean we hear every day that California is so awesome and perfect and leading the way.


Taking the Californians' tax dollars to prop up up their smaller, poorer states and then complaining about taxes instead of being grateful. A thank you from the red states would at least be nice.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.

I moved to Texas, but I am not turning Texas blue.


Can you move back to California then? Haha.

Found this as to what states Californians are moving to:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Kit Fister: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

You know what the problem is with back-assword farkhead racists? They fark everything up and you can't legally shoot 'em.

...unless they attack you.

We could get the laws changed.  Just vote single issue:  "I want the right to be able to shoot people I deem, or the government deems, racist."

Problem solved.


"Trump is a traitor to the united states, and anyone who supports him openly is in violation of the constitution and to be considered a hostile agent attempting to overthrow the US government. Consider them to be foreign combatants. All citizenry, as due members of the militia, are hereby called upon to defend your homes and communities. GAME ON."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also,

https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/​s​tory/2020-09-21/oregon-fires-destroyed​-lost-homes-california-housing

Whoopsie daisy...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to California once. I camped on the beach and got high with an old bum and gave him a ride to the shelter where gutter punks sold us good weed. Oh, and I saw some big trees. That's all that California is to me. Bums and drugs. And big trees, I guess.

Well, assuming they didn't burn.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Dewey Fidalgo: Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.

But then you are in Arizona, Texas or Florida.

Grew up in northern California, wound in up in Oregon by accident and then marriage to an Oregon born boy who will never move from here.

I love California and will defend it always.   And the beauty of the place, from the rainforests, the mountains the coast, event he deserts...all in one state.   Though Oregon ain't no slouch in that regard, either, but I miss my redwoods.

Whatever you people do, do notmove to Michigan. Our coasts are absolute trash, our weather is horrible, the whole state is a shiathole, and we have snow.  Stay away. Stay farrrr away.

/And, every summer we keep getting invaded by Chicago FIPs.


Heh, one of my brothers moved to Michigan some 30 years ago because that's where his ex-wife took his kids.  He is so ready to leave now.  Has a good plumbing business he wants to sell and GTFO of MI.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: Minnesota sucks, and it's cold. So you should probably not price us out come here.


Can confirm. Minnesota is absolute the worst next to Michigan and Colorado. Stay farrrrrrr away from us. We'll give you cooties.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Dewey Fidalgo: Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.

But then you are in Arizona, Texas or Florida.

Grew up in northern California, wound in up in Oregon by accident and then marriage to an Oregon born boy who will never move from here.

I love California and will defend it always.   And the beauty of the place, from the rainforests, the mountains the coast, event he deserts...all in one state.   Though Oregon ain't no slouch in that regard, either, but I miss my redwoods.

Whatever you people do, do notmove to Michigan. Our coasts are absolute trash, our weather is horrible, the whole state is a shiathole, and we have snow.  Stay away. Stay farrrr away.

/And, every summer we keep getting invaded by Chicago FIPs.


Every other person in my parents'  Florida retirement village is an ex-UAW guy from Michigan who complains about how liberals ruined everything while subsisting on a pension fought for by their liberal grandparents 85 years ago.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Kit Fister: Dewey Fidalgo: Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.

But then you are in Arizona, Texas or Florida.

Grew up in northern California, wound in up in Oregon by accident and then marriage to an Oregon born boy who will never move from here.

I love California and will defend it always.   And the beauty of the place, from the rainforests, the mountains the coast, event he deserts...all in one state.   Though Oregon ain't no slouch in that regard, either, but I miss my redwoods.

Whatever you people do, do notmove to Michigan. Our coasts are absolute trash, our weather is horrible, the whole state is a shiathole, and we have snow.  Stay away. Stay farrrr away.

/And, every summer we keep getting invaded by Chicago FIPs.

Heh, one of my brothers moved to Michigan some 30 years ago because that's where his ex-wife took his kids.  He is so ready to leave now.  Has a good plumbing business he wants to sell and GTFO of MI.


If he's stuck somewhere like Detroit or Flint, I'm sorry. Lot of nice areas outside of that, though.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.


All states are Red.  Their cities are blue, but you get out into the sparsely populated counties, they all turn red fairly quickly.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: raerae1980: Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.

*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )

Yeah, I can say the say same.


At least you weren't called "trash" first thing in the thread.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good long term.  Most California Republicans are moderate democrats just about everywhere else.

We need fewer libs living in California and more of them to come back east.  It will not just be good for the California environment to shed a million people or two but good for the political climate wherever they turn up.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: American-Irish eyes: Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.

I moved to Texas, but I am not turning Texas blue.

Can you move back to California then? Haha.

Found this as to what states Californians are moving to:
[Fark user image 850x422]


Thank God my state is not on that list. There's only so much avocado on shiat it shouldn't be that I can take.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Walker: Move to red/purple states, turn them blue.
Arizona, Texas, Florida.

All states are Red.  Their cities are blue, but you get out into the sparsely populated counties, they all turn red fairly quickly.


Hawai'i says hello, there are red people here, but they are outnumbered everywhere.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Every other person in my parents'  Florida retirement village is an ex-UAW guy from Michigan who complains about how liberals ruined everything while subsisting on a pension fought for by their liberal grandparents 85 years ago.


Unfortunately, the GOP has spent decades demonizing the unions, and the history of unions and the cost in blood to win the things we take for granted today is glossed over in nearly every history book.

No one, for example, reads about the labor riots and fights between Coal Barons' hired goons (including the Pinkertons) and minors, or things like the Haymarket bombings/riots aka how we got Labor Day.

In short, we enjoy a 40-hour, 5-day workweek only because people literally fought and died for it. Unions were violently opposed, and it took a lotof effort by Teddy Roosevelt and other reformers of his day to ram through trust-busting laws and make progress on workers rights.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: the money is in the banana stand: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

But I thought you live in a State that is solidly liberal? How the fark does some backwards racist in podunk Alabama affect your daily life? Shouldn't you be in a Utopia? I mean we hear every day that California is so awesome and perfect and leading the way.

Taking the Californians' tax dollars to prop up up their smaller, poorer states and then complaining about taxes instead of being grateful. A thank you from the red states would at least be nice.


I live in Texas and we are doing just fine. Unlike other people, I have no problem with California. I have a problem with Californians who typically think they are superior to everyone else and are so much more progressive and yet the State has been mired with problems. To top it all off, you guys seem to be the first ones to make fun of all of those idiots that live in flood prone areas and hurricane areas. Don't see a lot of people here celebrating the devastating fires you guys have had.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: raerae1980: Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.

*lives in the San Fernando Valley*

(._. )

It has to be some consolation that Paul Thomas Anderson is a fan/native?

/I tried


If y'all see yellow production signs that read "Soggy Bottom" around The Valley™, that's PTA's new film that's currently shooting.

/lives in SFV too
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Dilkina said she has only lived in the Los Angeles metro area for a couple of years. Her family purchased a home in Rancho Palos Verdes in the beginning of the summer.RPV is really nice. If she thinks that's bad she's lucky she didn't move to hellhole of the San Fernando Valley.


Lotsa folks put the place down, but the BEST damn Gyros place is by CSUN. I am sure there is another good thing about the valley. hmmm.
There are quite a few liquor stores that are not bad. and Bobs Farking Big Boy in Burbank !

suck it haters !

/lives north of the valley in a crappy counthy .
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

But I thought you live in a State that is solidly liberal? How the fark does some backwards racist in podunk Alabama affect your daily life? Shouldn't you be in a Utopia? I mean we hear every day that California is so awesome and perfect and leading the way.


We would be, if if wasn't for the fact that racist farkwads live here too.

There's only so much California can do, and only so long the state can prop up the rest of the country by having the 6th largest economy in the whole goddamned world, before the mouthbreathers start making more inroads here to fark it all up.

And they have started.

The goddamn Trump Truck Parades happen out here too.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California native.
Lived in Texas 2 years on a job stint (not by choice).
Back in California.
Cali issues indeed stem from its conservatives.
And the country's.
It's a symbiotic relationship.
If country gets better, so will California.
CA will not get better with country against it.
If I leave California, I will be leaving what's left of USA
Fark off, subby
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Mad_Radhu: the money is in the banana stand: Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.

But I thought you live in a State that is solidly liberal? How the fark does some backwards racist in podunk Alabama affect your daily life? Shouldn't you be in a Utopia? I mean we hear every day that California is so awesome and perfect and leading the way.

Taking the Californians' tax dollars to prop up up their smaller, poorer states and then complaining about taxes instead of being grateful. A thank you from the red states would at least be nice.

I live in Texas and we are doing just fine. Unlike other people, I have no problem with California. I have a problem with Californians who typically think they are superior to everyone else and are so much more progressive and yet the State has been mired with problems. To top it all off, you guys seem to be the first ones to make fun of all of those idiots that live in flood prone areas and hurricane areas. Don't see a lot of people here celebrating the devastating fires you guys have had.


This. In all seriousness, Ihave no problem with California or Californians, unless you walk in with an attitude of superiority and immediately try to force your opinions on everyone else.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Californian here.  Seriously considering leaving, but not because of fires.  Because America sucks and has steadily been declining for years.  Getting rid of Trump and Republicans is a start, but there are so many racist and backward-ass farkheads in this country that I'm ready to skedaddle.


You may be disappointed in who will want you
 
