(We Are Central PA) Small plane attempting to park on residential street results in power outage, soiled underwear (wearecentralpa.com)
    More: Scary, Pennsylvania, small plane, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton International Airport, single-engine aircraft, Airport, Landing, residential street  
642 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 7:43 PM (1 hour ago)



SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You fly these small planes long enough and sooner or later, you're going to have to pay the Piper.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"We'll be safe here."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moosic? Was the plane carrying 30,000 pounds of bananas?
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: You fly these small planes long enough and sooner or later, you're going to have to pay the Piper.


He's lucky he wasn't Mauled.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Officials say the single-engine aircraft was trying to land at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport when the pilot brought the plane down on Stone Street in Moosic on Sunday night."

Well, it's a natural mistake. The Stone Street designer shouldn't have used the International Airport design template, no matter how nice it looked.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Its been done....

Airplane Lands At Liquor Store For Beer And Takes Off From Cannon Ball Run Movie
Youtube 88-VuJEdMP4
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I only clicked the article to see the picture and there was none.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I only clicked the article to see the picture and there was none.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Thank you for your services.

Is it just my imagination or had the frequency of these accidents increased?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark PC flightsim pilots to speculate cause in 3..2..<points finger>

/Although gravity would be acceptable
 
