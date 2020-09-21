 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Dude loses surfboard in Hawaii, it shows up 5,000 miles away in the Philippines. It was probably pitted, so pitted by then   (wcvb.com) divider line
    Big wave surfing, Surfing, miles away.Doug Falter, local fisherman, Giovanne Branzuela, biggest waves of my life, miraculous find, Guinness World Record  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny,

Did you catch the part of the story where the  surfer got to know the teacher who found it online and then started raising money for the teachers school?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So pitted.

Smack the lip.

WAPWAH!
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We called them dings back in the '60's when I had dings on my board.  It was also 9'6" and heavy as shiat.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SCENE OF GREG BRADY SURFING HAWAII. THIS WIPEOUT ALMOST KILLED HIM.
Youtube X-YsN0y7vZI
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody ripped my stick
That guy must be a prick
I guess I finally ran out of luck
If I ever find him he's gonna get farked

That board was really fine
Got it in Hawai'I it was one of da kine
Got me out of trouble, it saved my life
By the way buddy have you seen my wife?

I'll punch him, I'll beat him, I'll pound his head
And if I ever find him, he's gonna be dead
Last time I saw it, it was strapped to my car
I was checkin out the surf, not away very far
What bums me out, it was my very best board
I asked a cop about it, he said 'Praise the lord'

Red blue trim, ultrathin rails
I called it perfection, it never fails
Paper-thin textured deck, king kong core
If anybody finds it, $5 reward

I'll bend I'll twist him, I'll break him in two
Now don't laugh buddy, it could be you

Somebody ripped my stick
Somebody ripped my stick
Somebody ripped my stick
Hey somebody ripped my stick off

I spent all my money on that board
I gotta have it back
I like that board
God it rode the bay great
It was the best board out there
It looked the best
God dammit I want that board back
If I find that guy he's gonna have a skag up his ass
I hate that
Farkin mind your own business, that's my property
My property
I own that thing, it belongs to me

Give it back
Give it back
Give it back
Give it back

And I swear it better not have one ding on it
Not one
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gilligan!  Where's the surfboard that washed up here?  Professor is ready to catch the return wave and ride it to Hawaii.

Oh, I wanted it to be nice and clean, so I was washing it in the lagoon.

Gilligan!  You let the surfboard float out so sea!  There goes another one of many uncanny rescue attempts.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I was going to post the video for this but you covered this well!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"You dinged my board!" *punch* "Go back to the Valley, man."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
