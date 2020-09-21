 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   If you're going to drink, don't drive. If you're going to drive, stay on your own side of the road. If you're going to drive on the wrong side, don't hit another car. If you're going to hit another car, do not make it an occupied police car   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, 2000s music groups, Holbrook police cruiser, driver side.The driver of the Mercedes, heavy front-end damage, Boston man, Pierre Deus, police cruiser  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or do.  I mean, skip right ahead to that last one.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop survived? Damn. Stupid drunk.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver of the Mercedes, later identified as Pierre Deus, 33, of Mattapan, crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic when he struck the police cruiser, Smith said.

damn. if he'd been thrown out of the car, he'd be Deus ex machina.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think - it all started with giving that mouse a cookie...

<shakes head>
 
khitsicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dwayne Stomp PSA
Youtube gw_oGKUqtN0
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you're going to hit an occupied police car, don't be black.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sigh, since it is a Fark tradition and expectation...

kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size


"That'll buff right out."
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: Pierre Deus, 33, of Mattapan

Oh, I think I recognize that name. I think he's related to a former co-worker of mine.  And I don't think this is his first DUI.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: The driver of the Mercedes, later identified as Pierre Deus, 33, of Mattapan, crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic when he struck the police cruiser, Smith said.

damn. if he'd been thrown out of the car, he'd be Deus ex machina.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And to think - it all started with giving that mouse a cookie...

<shakes head>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If, if, if, you're just full of advice today, aren't you, subby?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why are you taking away my freedoms.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And if you hit a police car, discretely give him $5 with your permit.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That was nothing.  My GF at the time and I had a fight which was always about her drinking and driving.  She was a bartender and always knew better.  10 minutes after we spoke she hit the County DWI car.  The cop wasn't hurt too bad but he couldn't stand needles.  When they went to give him a shot in the ER you could hear him scream everywhere in the Hospital.  It was 3 in the morning by the way so voices will carry at that time of night.

The GF had to be wedged out from under the steering wheel.  Her knee was smashed 10 ways to Sunday and a broken nose but that was it.  32 years later and it's very hard for her to walk now as stuff from the day always come back to bite you in the ass.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like he's no fun at parties.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think subby  is being just a tad judgemental. After all we all make mistakes.
And the poor fella who hit the cop car? His name  translates as Peter God. Would be a pretty good vanity license plate.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've driven well past the limit thousands of times, and never hit anything, or swerved over any lines. Some people can do it, some can't. You should know which one you are before you try.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All I'm thinking of now is that TV outtake where Harry Anderson tells drunk drivers "if ya gonna drive, drive FAST!"
 
