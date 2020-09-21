 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   Welcome to Arizona: It's 102 out and it is too cold to go swimming   (azcentral.com) divider line
11
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of these ladies needs to speak with the pool manager, this is just unacceptable.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"They say your blood thins out, so we can't handle the cold as well as a hearty Minnesotan," said Brentt Narveson, who has owned B & B Pools in Tempe for 39 years.

Do you want to make that bet Brentt?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Friend comes over and decides it's a little too chilly to go swimming."

Riveting. I can't possibly wait until 11 for the film.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Karen problems
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boo farking hoo, c'mon up here for a swim in the river.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This just reaffirms my feeling that Phoenix is an unlivable wasteland.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't believe the one on the left is cold. Probably lots of chaffing going on
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Northern Arizonans are still fine to swim.

My uncle still likes to tell the story of when my cousin and I broke the ice on a frozen creek to go swimming.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I tried swimming in Las Vegas one Labor Day. It was 110 outside but the pool was only 78 due to it being in the shade, evaporative cooling and some rain (!) earlier in the day. Due to the difference in temperature it was like plunging into an ice bath.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe we're wimps.

news10.comView Full Size


Yes.   Yes, you are.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Arizonans are pussies.
How is this news?
 
