(NYPost)   ओह मानवता   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh the humanity.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When they ban helium use, party balloons are going to be Much more entertaining.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As many as 12 people were hurt when firecrackers ignited hydrogen-filled balloons, causing a massive explosion

Conflagration.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You can have detonation in certain circumstances, but that was a conflagration not an explosion.

It also wasn't that big... we have all seen bigger in the past few months.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW THAT'S A FIRE!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so was Modi even there or it's like personality cult celebration stuff  ?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ओह मानवता

Was this in Kashmir?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I've been doing birthdays all wrong
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Oh the humanity.


No fair duping the headline
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: As many as 12 people were hurt when firecrackers ignited hydrogen-filled balloons, causing a massive explosion

Conflagration.

[Fark user image 480x360]

You can have detonation in certain circumstances, but that was a conflagration not an explosion.

It also wasn't that big... we have all seen bigger in the past few months.


Shouldn't that be a deflagration?

/thesaurus pedantry is the best pedantry
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apu-ed
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Modi supporters?

GOOD.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop linking NYPOST.It's extremist garbage that puts money in pocket of Rupert Murdock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ciarraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most Indian thing ever.  And I love India.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why hydrogen? Why?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydrogen by itself isn't all that bad....a nice, big fireball that's all.

Mix hydrogen and oxygen in a balloon and set it off...now THAT's a big bang.

//no...I didn't accidentally knock out my entire building's phone system messing around with gasses.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Hydrogen by itself isn't all that bad


Scuse me while I instantaneously fuse some deuterium and tritium nuclei.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Hydrogen by itself isn't all that bad....a nice, big fireball that's all.

Mix hydrogen and oxygen in a balloon and set it off...now THAT's a big bang.

//no...I didn't accidentally knock out my entire building's phone system messing around with gasses.


Are you sure you're not thinking of acetylene?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: Tr0mBoNe: As many as 12 people were hurt when firecrackers ignited hydrogen-filled balloons, causing a massive explosion

Conflagration.

[Fark user image 480x360]

You can have detonation in certain circumstances, but that was a conflagration not an explosion.

It also wasn't that big... we have all seen bigger in the past few months.

Shouldn't that be a deflagration?

/thesaurus pedantry is the best pedantry


You're right. Technically correct is the best kind of correct, technically.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: kdawg7736: Oh the humanity.

No fair duping the headline


Was going to say that. And then was going to say "Thanks, Google Translate!"
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: As many as 12 people were hurt when firecrackers ignited hydrogen-filled balloons, causing a massive explosion

Conflagration.

[Fark user image 480x360]

You can have detonation in certain circumstances, but that was a conflagration not an explosion.

It also wasn't that big... we have all seen bigger in the past few months.


You're also the "technically the U.S. isn't a democracy, it's a republic" guy, aren't you?
 
sharbear
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ciarraic: The most Indian thing ever.  And I love India.


And the constant honking of car horns...
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sharbear: ciarraic: The most Indian thing ever.  And I love India.

And the constant honking of car horns...


The rain dances, the kachina dolls, the casinos...
 
RagnarD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ओह विशाल मानेट
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey you may have had an epic birthday party. But have you ever had a hendenburg epic birthday party?

Story at work of some of the techs filling an industrial garbage bag up with acetylene, static electricity set off the "balloon" in an enclosed garage. Apparantly the exothermic reaction mixed with the air displacement ruptured some of their eardrums and caused burns and some other issues.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Modi humanity!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: NOW THAT'S A FIRE!


Goddamnit Gus, you come to my bbq every year and burn down my motherfarking backyard.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some of the vendors:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Always need Ice Cream at a Birthday Party!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EasilyDistracted: Hydrogen by itself isn't all that bad....a nice, big fireball that's all.

Mix hydrogen and oxygen in a balloon and set it off...now THAT's a big bang.

//no...I didn't accidentally knock out my entire building's phone system messing around with gasses.

Are you sure you're not thinking of acetylene?


When I was a kid we spent most of a day in a Nebraska barn developing a system of a balloon filled with oxyacetylene and a bb gun with a striker rigged to the muzzle that would light a custom fitted kitchen match as it was shot out.  We kept getting closer and closer with each failed attempt.  It finally worked. Scary as hell.
 
godxam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ciarraic: The most Indian thing ever.  And I love India.


If only they would've been crowded on the front of a train.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Please stop linking NYPOST.It's extremist garbage that puts money in pocket of Rupert Murdock.
[Fark user image image 800x420]


No?
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EasilyDistracted: Hydrogen by itself isn't all that bad....a nice, big fireball that's all.

Mix hydrogen and oxygen in a balloon and set it off...now THAT's a big bang.

//no...I didn't accidentally knock out my entire building's phone system messing around with gasses.

Are you sure you're not thinking of acetylene?


That's what my dad and his welder buddy would use on 7/4.  They'd get a bunch of giant balloons.  Fill one with helium, another with acetylene, tie them together, tape a lit cigarette to the acetylene balloon, and let them go.  It would explode with a satisfying "foomf!"  After doing a few sets, they'd get scared the cops would show up and stop.  Lord knows how they didn't burn all their hair off.

"Don't you kids try this!"
"Yeah, we're not idiots.  We're gonna go hang out behind that brick wall a few houses down."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: kdawg7736: Oh the humanity.

No fair duping the headline

Was going to say that. And then was going to say "Thanks, Google Translate!"


Yar.  Not like I read Hindi - Google translate is a bloody useful companion around here betimes.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just be glad they didnt number at 99

We'd be in a nuclear war if that was the case
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't get video working right now. Was the explosion pink or blue?
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: As many as 12 people were hurt when firecrackers ignited hydrogen-filled balloons, causing a massive explosion

Conflagration.


Deflagration.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So what gender are they?
 
shamen123
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If pinkie and the brain did assassination attempts....
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh India, you!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to do that, but with a good fuse attached instead. A satisfying boom after a few minutes.
 
Northern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh the humanity.


Holy cow
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Goddamnit Gus, you come to my bbq every year and burn down my motherfarking backyard.


Now I need to go watch that.  Farkin hilarious.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What, the H?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Wow, I've been doing birthdays all wrong


It makes for a nice "invite your nemesis" affair.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
नीना  गमगीन
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the case
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hydrogen: kills Nazi dirigibles dead!
 
