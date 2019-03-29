 Skip to content
(Guardian) Turns out the USPS really did break when DeJoy took over. With bonus interactive timeline map
    United States Postal Service, Mail, time delivery, operational changes, class mail, Louis DeJoy, presidential election  
•       •       •

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just another deep state conspiracy.

Man, you almost have to admire the MAGA's for coming up with that shiat.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baltimore in particular, damn, what the hell does he have against Baltimore?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what do we do about it?

Nothing?

OK then.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But if we just skip the hearings, we never get to formally examine all of the rape accusations.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rule #1 in the republican playbook is this: Defund government services to the point where they become ineffective and then point to that ineffectiveness as an excuse to eliminate and privatize that service.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JDAT: But if we just skip the hearings, we never get to formally examine all of the rape accusations.


Damn.  wrong thread.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once again, it is every christians fault.
They want to destroy America and create their own 3rd world, shiathole.

/yes, I am being fair to accuse every christian
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


Almost like corrupt Republicans have been trying to kill it for decades because it's a government service that helps poor people.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bowen: Just another deep state conspiracy.

Man, you almost have to admire the MAGA's for coming up with that shiat.


At this point so many people have joined the "deep state" conspiracy that at our last meeting we decided that instead of all our convoluted plans we could win by just voting for Joe Biden.
 
flemardo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


Always worked great for me. Even watched as the postman delivered my package and within minutes it updated to delivered online.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JDAT: JDAT: But if we just skip the hearings, we never get to formally examine all of the rape accusations.

Damn.  wrong thread.


DeJoy's a Republican, give it time, your comment will be topical eventually.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I told my postal carrier she should drive around in an ice cream truck to get kids excited about getting mail.

My mail never end up in my box anymore... neighbors lawn.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But her emails. Doesn't matter who runs the govt. Not inspired. Both sides are the same. etc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This ISwhat Trump said what he was going to do.
Enjoy the privatization of everything.
And smaller government.
You silly Trump nuts.
🙄
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How comes the exact link I submitted is greened from someone else?

/And with a less funny headline, too.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: But her emails. Doesn't matter who runs the govt. Not inspired. Both sides are the same. etc.


Voters gave you guys the House in 2018.  Explain how this guy hasn't been removed.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


It would cost you like 17 bucks or some shiat to send a postcard via UPS.

Have fun with that.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The paper on the podium under DeJoy's photo refers to him as "Honorable"

Honorable?  For what?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So if I understand the article correctly, the Post Office started failing just as DeJoy took over.

Obviously Trump, in His great an infinite wisdom, foresaw the coming failures and put just the right person in charge to stop it, which is why efficiency improved several months later once DeJoy had time to act.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: Smelly Pirate Hooker: But her emails. Doesn't matter who runs the govt. Not inspired. Both sides are the same. etc.

Voters gave you guys the House in 2018.  Explain how this guy hasn't been removed.


The House has authority to remove the Postmaster General? I was unaware.
 
yukichigai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Opacity: Baltimore in particular, damn, what the hell does he have against Baltimore?
[Fark user image 620x721]


He really hated Homicide: Life on the Street.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Champion of the Sun: Smelly Pirate Hooker: But her emails. Doesn't matter who runs the govt. Not inspired. Both sides are the same. etc.

Voters gave you guys the House in 2018.  Explain how this guy hasn't been removed.

The House has authority to remove the Postmaster General? I was unaware.


I'm really surprised you're ignorant of something
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lesson learned: Trying to fark shiat up can actually result in shiat being farked up.

Nobody could've guessed that.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.

It would cost you like 17 bucks or some shiat to send a postcard via UPS.

Have fun with that.


Who sends postcards?
Honestly I get one thing of importance in the mail a week, most of it is shiat.
Maybe we should look at 3 maybe 4 days a week mail service
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JDAT: JDAT: But if we just skip the hearings, we never get to formally examine all of the rape accusations.

Damn.  wrong thread.


Give a few more weeks. You might yet be right.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like the worst drops were in Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan (the Detroit area specifically), and Louisiana.

Except for Louisiana, those are all swing states.

Hmmm...

/admittedly, Detroit wasn't looking great before DeJoy took over
//but still, they took a major dip about the time the rest of the country did, just even worse
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: JDAT: JDAT: But if we just skip the hearings, we never get to formally examine all of the rape accusations.

Damn.  wrong thread.

DeJoy's a Republican, give it time, your comment will be topical eventually.


Damnit. This is Fark. I need to read the whole thread before commenting.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bowen: Just another deep state conspiracy.

Man, you almost have to admire the MAGA's for coming up with that shiat.


They didn't. Republicans have been systematically breaking the Post Office, Social Security, VA, etc., since at least the 80s. That's their thing. Talk about how broken things are, get voted in, break them more, sell them off to private companies on the grounds that they are broken and only the free market can fix them.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's another who should be hung. Slow down mail during a quarantine when people need unemployment checks, veterans benefits checks, medication....
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


Hmm, it works fine for me.

Of course UPS has that "follow my shipment" thing that looks cool and lets you see your package get toted all over town in a truck... but gives absolutely no idea when you'll get it.  Last year during holiday season it let me watch my packages get toted all ofer town, then RIGHT PAST MY HOUSE on the way back to the warehouse, only to get delivered 4 days later.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: So what do we do about it?

Nothing?

OK then.


Mail him to Abu Dhabi?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It takes talent to fark shiat up that quickly and that royally. Or an inside job.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rule #1 in the republican playbook is this: Defund government services to the point where they become ineffective and then point to that ineffectiveness as an excuse to eliminate and privatize that service.


And claim "government doesn't work", conveniently forgetting it's because you made it that way.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Computer, why are we using snail mail for voting again?"
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds"

...but they stand no chance against an incompetent president.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Here's another who should be hung. Slow down mail during a quarantine when people need unemployment checks, veterans benefits checks, medication....


The s--t flows down from the top...
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Destructor: "Computer, why are we using snail mail for voting again?"


"Your vote for <candidate who most-heavily lobbied the voting machine manufacturer> has been confirmed! Thank you for performing you civic duty, Destructor!"
 
Weng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


USPS tracking has been broken due to underfunding. It was finally getting fixed. Fixing it required new sorting machines. Many of which were just scrapped.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Champion of the Sun: Smelly Pirate Hooker: But her emails. Doesn't matter who runs the govt. Not inspired. Both sides are the same. etc.

Voters gave you guys the House in 2018.  Explain how this guy hasn't been removed.

The House has authority to remove the Postmaster General? I was unaware.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh.

All my important stuff is handled electronically and I check my mailbox once or twice a week at best unless I'm expecting something specific, which is pretty rare.  They could get down to 50% on-time and I wouldn't notice.

On the other hand, for a while I had ID thieves hitting my mailbox, although they were hitting it within 15 minutes of delivery.  https://scamicide.com/2019​/03/29/scam-​of-the-day-march-30-2019-identity-thef​t-tied-to-usps-informed-delivery-servi​ce/

/Now they'd need an angle grinder to get into my mailbox and even then it would take them some time.
 
hchaos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


Yes, I did have good experiences with USPS tracking. The only problem I had is that sometimes it took more than 24 hours for the system to process things, by which time the package had often arrived.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


Depends on the service. Certified, Priority, and stuff like that it was just fine.  Delivery confirmation, especially on 3rd party "last mile" partnerships like fedex smartpost, etc. was a crapshoot. Partly because of conflicting systems, partly due to the way those parcels are handled.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldJames: The post office has been "broken" for many years. Has anyone had good luck using their tracking system? Compared to UPS, it might as well be smoke signals.


Around a 98% success rate for me over the last few years, I would guess. I always use it. Living here the delivery estimate could be two days but someone on eBay chose the cheap way so it's actually a week or more. Before all this sh*t happened.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Dimensio: Champion of the Sun: Smelly Pirate Hooker: But her emails. Doesn't matter who runs the govt. Not inspired. Both sides are the same. etc.

Voters gave you guys the House in 2018.  Explain how this guy hasn't been removed.

The House has authority to remove the Postmaster General? I was unaware.

[Fark user image 622x415]


Postmaster General is an Executive Officer that can be impeached just like the rest of them.

It's only the Franchise and Republic at stake though, so I understand doing nothing.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Here's another who should be hung. Slow down mail during a quarantine when people need unemployment checks, veterans benefits checks, medication....


I hardly think rewarding the fellow is an appropriate punishment.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JDAT: JDAT: But if we just skip the hearings, we never get to formally examine all of the rape accusations.

Damn.  wrong thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiveDemo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.

All my important stuff is handled electronically and I check my mailbox once or twice a week at best unless I'm expecting something specific, which is pretty rare.  They could get down to 50% on-time and I wouldn't notice.

On the other hand, for a while I had ID thieves hitting my mailbox, although they were hitting it within 15 minutes of delivery.  https://scamicide.com/2019/​03/29/scam-of-the-day-march-30-2019-id​entity-theft-tied-to-usps-informed-del​ivery-service/

/Now they'd need an angle grinder to get into my mailbox and even then it would take them some time.


You are aware your needs do not mirror the rest of the country's right? That we are talking about medications and checks for older and disabled folks who may not have or use a computer? Don't be that guy that only considers his own needs and no one else's. Someone will mistake you for a Republican.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
72% of the sorting machines removed were from districts Hillary Clinton won... this is a brazen attempt at sabotaging the USPS to swing the election.

citation: https://www.scotusblog.com/​wp-content/​uploads/2020/09/usps-injunction-order.​pdf
 
