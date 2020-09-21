 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Peck goes crazy, stabs person, runs away, & continues to avoid authorities. Madmartigan on the case/chase. Willow continues to try to shelter Elora Danan   (local12.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Manhunt, Law enforcement terminology  
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Framed for a crime he didn't commit ... again?
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, he's 5'9", so that wasn't just a little peck.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not the knife they have to worry about, it's the acorn!
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
goombastomp.comView Full Size
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Came for the Ghostbusters reference, pleased to be reminded about A-Team as well.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I did what?

barrybradford.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Steve Landesberg on Barney Miller - "Go away, Beverly is busy."
Youtube o0xZXIFScy4
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Help! There's a Peck here with an acorn and he's pointing it at me!
 
saywhat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love that movie.  I have a one year old granddaughter and its on my list of movies to watch with her when she gets old enough.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Have we hit enough pecks to make a bushel?
 
