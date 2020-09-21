 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   New York City: The Big Apple. The City so Nice they Named It Twice. An 'Anarchist Jurisdiction'. The City that Never Sleeps...Wait what?   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, New York City, President Trump, United States Department of Justice, Federal government of the United States, Washington, D.C., government agencies, federal funding, Trump administration  
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone who has lived in Queens for most of the past four decades, if you think the current conditions are "anarchy" you would have died of shock within minutes in the 80s and early to mid 90s. Crime stats-wise, NYC is still around the lowest its been for 30-40 years or more.  It's higher now, percentage-wise, for certain felonies compared to a year or two ago, but that's a pretty normal phenomenon when you've had a long period of declining crime rates.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean he's pulling funding for the investigation against him? No more COVID relief? No FEMA if there's a storm?

And what does this do for voting? Will it interfere with votes being counted? Is the USPS under Federal funding?

I swear to Dog, that if that orange lunatic is around until a coalition of foreign powers take him out, I'm going to be annoyed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
he's just trying to set up excuses for pulling some insurance fraud on his and kushner's buildings
 
Frozboz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next step: Votes cast from 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' cannot be verified and thus do not count.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he's just trying to set up excuses for pulling some insurance fraud on his and kushner's buildings


It's not just NYC - it's Seattle and Portland as well.

You're seeing the finest fascist foreplay, a month and a half before the election that could very well determine whether this autocratic nightmare is either deposed or deified. This is what you do when you warm up the shock troops to move in and "oversee the election," because these places "can't be trusted" to manage such an important, auspicious national event.

You disrupt postal service, place "poll watchers", with quasi-military troops to back them up & intimidate voters, then dispute the election results from those "anarchist jurisdictions" when they vote for Biden anyway.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't mind the maggots.


/sha-doobie
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Frozboz: Next step: Votes cast from 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' cannot be verified and thus do not count.


Bingo. You're going to see disruption on a scale never before seen in a federal election since 1860.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Unavailable for comment

/I heard he was dead
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's one thing to have a crazy fark for a POTUS, it's another to have a whole party pretending he's not a crazy fark though. We should assume the GOP is OK with this.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good thing we can still rely on the scotus to knock this nonsense apart immediately right?
Guys?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have got to vote these people out
 
victrin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Dead for Tax Reasons: he's just trying to set up excuses for pulling some insurance fraud on his and kushner's buildings

It's not just NYC - it's Seattle and Portland as well.

You're seeing the finest fascist foreplay, a month and a half before the election that could very well determine whether this autocratic nightmare is either deposed or deified. This is what you do when you warm up the shock troops to move in and "oversee the election," because these places "can't be trusted" to manage such an important, auspicious national event.

You disrupt postal service, place "poll watchers", with quasi-military troops to back them up & intimidate voters, then dispute the election results from those "anarchist jurisdictions" when they vote for Biden anyway.


Not to mention his entire platform is literally "fark the libs". Actively harming us will get votes. I am nauseous that people who would respond positively to that are fellow citizens.
 
rohar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Dead for Tax Reasons: he's just trying to set up excuses for pulling some insurance fraud on his and kushner's buildings

It's not just NYC - it's Seattle and Portland as well.

You're seeing the finest fascist foreplay, a month and a half before the election that could very well determine whether this autocratic nightmare is either deposed or deified. This is what you do when you warm up the shock troops to move in and "oversee the election," because these places "can't be trusted" to manage such an important, auspicious national event.

You disrupt postal service, place "poll watchers", with quasi-military troops to back them up & intimidate voters, then dispute the election results from those "anarchist jurisdictions" when they vote for Biden anyway.


Funny thing, I moved back to the west side of the state from the Spokane area a couple of years ago.  Today, I stopped by the facebook page of one of the local news stations in Spokane to see if they picked up the story.

Holy fark.  I read the comments.  I shouldn't have done that.

Spokane, one of the 10 most dangerous cities in America, is calling Seattle, with a dramatically lower crime rate even after this summer's events, a hell hole.

WTF?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

victrin: Not to mention his entire platform is literally "fark the libs".


And it's rapidly moving toward 'kill the Libs'.
 
bmfderek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rohar: FormlessOne: Dead for Tax Reasons: he's just trying to set up excuses for pulling some insurance fraud on his and kushner's buildings

It's not just NYC - it's Seattle and Portland as well.

You're seeing the finest fascist foreplay, a month and a half before the election that could very well determine whether this autocratic nightmare is either deposed or deified. This is what you do when you warm up the shock troops to move in and "oversee the election," because these places "can't be trusted" to manage such an important, auspicious national event.

You disrupt postal service, place "poll watchers", with quasi-military troops to back them up & intimidate voters, then dispute the election results from those "anarchist jurisdictions" when they vote for Biden anyway.

Funny thing, I moved back to the west side of the state from the Spokane area a couple of years ago.  Today, I stopped by the facebook page of one of the local news stations in Spokane to see if they picked up the story.

Holy fark.  I read the comments.  I shouldn't have done that.

Spokane, one of the 10 most dangerous cities in America, is calling Seattle, with a dramatically lower crime rate even after this summer's events, a hell hole.

WTF?


Forget it, Jake. It's Derpatown.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would suggest that those areas or states then withhold any money collected that should go to the Feds..
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This so ridiculous.

NYC is NOT in flames, there are NO roving gangs in the streets, and it is not in ANARCHY.

This move is purely political, and reeks of retribution.

I'm sure his base also loves this.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These are the dumbest people on earth.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Frozboz: Next step: Votes cast from 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' cannot be verified and thus do not count.


I keep moving down that revelation road where I realize that shiat is going to hit the fan even worse in about six weeks time.

I am off to buy a gas mask.  Seriously.

Come election day SOMETHING is going to happen.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RodneyToady: As someone who has lived in Queens for most of the past four decades, if you think the current conditions are "anarchy" you would have died of shock within minutes in the 80s and early to mid 90s. Crime stats-wise, NYC is still around the lowest its been for 30-40 years or more.  It's higher now, percentage-wise, for certain felonies compared to a year or two ago, but that's a pretty normal phenomenon when you've had a long period of declining crime rates.


Nope.  This is different.

Shootings have doubled, and homicide is up 50%.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/02/ny​r​egion/nyc-shootings-murders.html

It's not been this bad since 2011.  That's not normal year-to-year variation.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/02/ny​r​egion/nyc-shootings-murders.html

And that's just for the handful of months since this thing started.   You're right that it's not like it was back in the 1970's through the first half of the 1990's, but it's not nothing either, and it's moving in the wrong direction.
 
