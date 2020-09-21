 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'It's against the law to get together in large groups' - "But we're rich" - 'Well all righty then' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine, Hunting, Deer, Hunting Act 2004, Deer hunting, stag hunt, Exmoor, League Against Cruel Sports, Cruel Sports  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
English hunting is weird.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

beezeltown: English hunting is weird.


When you think about it, most of English class culture revolves around doing weird things and acting superior for it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Stressing that people taking part in sporting events should not mix in groups larger than sex"

So no more than tw....hmm.

Also, "When the new 'Rule of Six' was introduced, the government expressly exempted hunting parties from the regulations."

/I'm not saying it's right but it's not illegal, subby
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well I thought you guys wanted them dead, carry on then
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Running animals to exhaustion with dogs is horrible.

I've seen it.

Somethings you cannot unsee.

Fark these English a-holes.

I hope they all get the Covid and die.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: beezeltown: English hunting is weird.

When you think about it, most of English class culture revolves around doing weird things and acting superior for it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stressing that people taking part in sporting events should not mix in groups larger than sex before or after the events take place,

Oh, THAT kind of stag hunting.  I think I was misinformed.  Carry on, boys.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's true. The virus wouldn't think of infecting the bourgeois set. It's reserved for the hoi polloi, my good man.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course not, that interfere with their sense of smell.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Running animals to exhaustion with dogs is horrible.

I've seen it.

Somethings you cannot unsee.

Fark these English a-holes.

I hope they all get the Covid and die.


Not to mention they ride behind on horses. Can't even be bothered to hike it. It's not hunting, it's just killing. Same as "canned" bird hunts, where the birds are caged untill some ritch old fat white guy is standing on top of them with a shotgun. This kind of shiat gives real hunters a bad name.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
rules don't apply to the rich
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'It's against the law to get together in large groups' - "But we're rich" - 'Well all righty then. You can afford your own ventilators. Go ahead and die.'
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Zevon's Evil Twin: Running animals to exhaustion with dogs is horrible.

I've seen it.

Somethings you cannot unsee.

Fark these English a-holes.

I hope they all get the Covid and die.

Not to mention they ride behind on horses. Can't even be bothered to hike it. It's not hunting, it's just killing. Same as "canned" bird hunts, where the birds are caged untill some ritch old fat white guy is standing on top of them with a shotgun. This kind of shiat gives real hunters a bad name.


They really need to re-instate the all-important final stage of the event.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Running animals to exhaustion with dogs is horrible.

I've seen it.

Somethings you cannot unsee.

Fark these English a-holes.

I hope they all get the Covid and die.


In the USA, the common variety of deer breed quickly and strip their habitat of anything edible if allowed to do so.  They are sometimes called "rats with antlers" by people who work with wildlife and wilderness areas.  There is in fact a problem in some areas getting hunters to take enough of them each year to avoid an ecological disaster.  Is this not an issue in the UK?

I think the white-tailed deer of North America are equivalent to the "white deer" in the UK and Europe.  What are called "red deer" in the UK are called "elk" in North America; they do not breed as quickly, and while they are doing well in the Rocky Mountain region, a couple decades ago sighting one in Michigan was like sighting a UFO.  I understand they have recovered somewhat since then.  The hunting license system for them is separate from licenses for "deer", and not as many are allowed to be taken.  Is this what the "stag hunt" in the article was hunting for?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Quad bikes"

Bike = 2 wheels
Quad = 4 wheels

/drives me crazy
//not as crazy as "shock" though
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Late last century England was assaulted by waves of Hoof and Mouth Disease. They endured it far longer than they needed to do because they don't really do quarantine. Inconvenient for the upper classes, you know.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Zevon's Evil Twin: Running animals to exhaustion with dogs is horrible.

I've seen it.

Somethings you cannot unsee.

Fark these English a-holes.

I hope they all get the Covid and die.

Not to mention they ride behind on horses. Can't even be bothered to hike it. It's not hunting, it's just killing. Same as "canned" bird hunts, where the birds are caged untill some ritch old fat white guy is standing on top of them with a shotgun. This kind of shiat gives real hunters a bad name.


It's not hunting, it's showing off how much money they have.

"I can afford the clothes, the horses, the land, and the membership fees to join this club/ have the connections to be invited."
 
