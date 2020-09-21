 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Trout air-dropped into mountain lakes by airplane. "Their heads are the heaviest parts, so they tend to go head first and drop straight into the water"   (kdvr.com) divider line
52
    More: Murica, Inch, Chaffee County, Colorado, Acceleration, United States customary units, Yard, Prime, Colorado municipalities, Imperial units  
•       •       •

881 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 12:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh..  Behold, the Salmon Cannon:

The Salmon Cannon' sorts and shoots fish over a dam
Youtube eGzdOpCisnQ
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trout Drop is the name of my Phish/Barnes & Barnes mashup band.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems a little.....fishy....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have come in a little lower for a strafing run.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


Their asses.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's exactly what they did to D B Cooper.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


"Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


Well, if they miss the water, then their tails go through their minds.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image image 521x405]


Came for Les Nesman.  Leaving happy.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I assume we're talking about this?:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
and I should have refreshed before posting.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Back in my day, Fish Bombing used to mean something.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I release a Brown Trout every morning after coffee.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Meh..  Behold, the Salmon Cannon:

[YouTube video: The Salmon Cannon' sorts and shoots fish over a dam]


Salmon Cannon: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube l9qA8c-E_oA
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image 521x405]


THAT'S what I came for!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


Ahhh! Woooh! What's happening? Who am I? Why am I here? What's my purpose in life? What do I mean by who am I? Okay okay, calm down calm down get a grip now. Ooh, this is an interesting sensation. What is it? Its a sort of tingling in my... well I suppose I better start finding names for things. Lets call it a... tail! Yeah! Tail! And hey, what's this roaring sound, whooshing past what I'm suddenly gonna call my head? Wind! Is that a good name? It'll do. Yeah, this is really exciting. I'm dizzy with anticipation! Or is it the wind? There's an awful lot of that now isn't it? And what's this thing coming toward me very fast? So big and flat and round, it needs a big wide sounding name like 'Ow', 'Ownge', 'Round', 'Ground'! That's it! Ground! Ha! I wonder if it'll be friends with me? Hello, Ground!
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But what about the beavers?
Parachuting beavers: Archive footage shows kooky 40s project, USA
Youtube rrOE-m7sX9E
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


Oh no, not again
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Their heads are the heaviest parts, so they tend to go head first and drop straight into the water"
Uh... sounds like someone wasn't paying attention in elementary school science class.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I need to borrow that plane for a run over my ex's place.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Back in my day, Fish Bombing used to mean something.


I don't know if this is what you meant....but if so, we called it crop dusting.

In junior high school, we had an open campus when it came to lunch. Just about everybody went on a sprint as soon as the bell rang to get to whatever lunch spot they wanted. Many of them went just across the street to the convenience store called Quick Sac. This was in early 80's, so prime time for arcade video games. The games in this store were lined up in a peninsula of sorts; only one way in and out. We would walk into the area and let the gas fly and watch with big smiles as everyone suffered from the stench, but wouldn't leave the game they paid for. Good times.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love the smell of Salmonides in the morning.  It smells like..victory.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was fishing an alpine hike-in fishing lake near Chetwynd a few years ago when a plane kept buzzing the lake. It didn't have floats, but figured maybe he wanted to do an emergency landing on the lake, so we moved to the shoreline. The plane came back overhead and dropped a load of rainbow trout into the lake. That was so cool to see.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: I don't know if this is what you meant....but if so, we called it crop dusting.


I was trying to make a crude oral sex joke, but yours works too.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Nothing new.
 
kp1230
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: [Fark user image 650x300].


Came here to see something Mike Troiut-related. Leaving satisfied.

/Angels fan
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dan: 'Soz I'm sittin' in mah canoe, mindin' my own bee's wax when all of a suddens I get pelted with flyin' trout!'
Darry: 'You sure it wasn't some long-ago schneef poppin' into your consciousness?'
Wayne: 'This is why I don't partake in that electric lettuce & stick with a strict diet of beer & whisky.'
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Trout Drop is the name of my Phish/Barnes & Barnes mashup band.


You know what?  I would actually listen to that if it really existed.

/I, too, am never seen drinking cappuccino in Italian restaurants with Oriental women.
//I'd use a more up to date term than "Oriental" too, but the song's from 1978...
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sometimes real life does compete with the mind of Gary Larsen.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"They are so small and they don't have a lot of mass to them, so their acceleration rate is pretty low," Gepfert said.

I suppose pilots don't really need to understand the theory behind how this stuff works...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trout seem a bit streamlined, for some reason.
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Back in my day, Fish Bombing used to mean something.


Is that anything like a Chicago sunroof?
 
Drone637 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  They did a bunch of this in the 50's in remote alpine lakes. By doing so they pretty much wiped out all the local variations of trout that had evolved in these remote lakes over the centuries.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That looks like a fun jorb.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Ride of the Valkyries" takes on a whole new meaning.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


If they over accelerate before they hit the water; then I would say their tails.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Certainly more exciting than releasing Blue Jays via nuclear submarine.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 352x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


I larf'd waay too hard at that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 352x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is the funniest thing I've seen all day
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: But what about the beavers?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Still hunting them
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My dad used to tell us that skipping the fish along the top of the water rather than just dropping them over the side of the boat was mean, and the fish could feel it.He probably have one or two things to say about dropping them from a plane.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What the fark must go through those fishes' minds?


Their tailfin, if they don't stick the landing.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrparks: Sometimes real life does compete with the mind of Gary Larsen.


I've often had to stop myself from overthinking what life in the Larsen household must have really been like. I don't want to lose any of the magic.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: "They are so small and they don't have a lot of mass to them, so their acceleration rate is pretty low," Gepfert said.

I suppose pilots don't really need to understand the theory behind how this stuff works...


Yes, sometimes I think the mysteries of air will never be unraveled. 

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern (Gravity Question Court)
Youtube maI53H4Zbrs
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.