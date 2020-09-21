 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Edmonton Journal)   Rejected vanity plates: if "WETDRMZ", "GIRTHY", and "DETHDLR" are wrong, then I don't want to be right   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
36
    More: Amusing, Alberta separatism, personalized licence plates, Grande Prairie, Alberta, vanity plates, Profanity, group of rejects, Hong Kong, Alberta  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2OTDOC

Can't remember where I heard about that one. Still my favorite.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kramerassman.jpg


/lazy
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, you're never going to beat A55 RGY so stop trying to get cute.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plate is a phonetic fart noise. Apparently it was approved by some old fart near retirement who never read comics.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A55 RGY
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAAQ
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just begging for a Photoshop Contest...
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using an identifier that insinuates something sexual is classless.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girthy is a good choice because it's absolutely not a dirty word.  And Nurple was definitely on a purple car
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a guy who used to run up and down Rt 28 in Virginia that had "HNG LIK" on this plate before they caught him:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Look, you're never going to beat A55 RGY so stop trying to get cute.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"DETHDLR" took me a second.  At first, I couldn't figure out what was so wrong about being a debt handler.

Mr. Hunt's plate, on the other hand...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
unbelver
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You said "NURPLE" twice.
I like "NURPLE".
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All day, every day
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shouldn't there be a B in DEBTHLDER?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Look, you're never going to beat A55 RGY so stop trying to get cute.


When I lived in Florida I saw one not far off.  A55 RGT or something.

My favorite rejected plate is still 6ULDV8.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alberta?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alberta, CANADA?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, the first two reek of insecurity and the third one is supposed to demonstrate how "hardcore" the driver is but really makes him (it's always a him with these) look stupid.

But, YMMV, submitter.

Honestly, most personalized plates are cringeworthy.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And of course:

Fark user imageView Full Size


MR EFFFFFFFFFF
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What is sexual about "V8 LOL" ?... Apparently I'm no longer cool.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the UK they are a bit more stick on personalised plates. No options for graphics or odd fonts and so on. Saying that I once followed a car into work with the plate K90 BEY. Illegally spaced numbering though. Must have been a Dr Who fan.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stick? Strict!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, existing examples aside, what would you choose?
For me:
[I Slam] (works on several level; identifier. Also, don't tailgate me)
[LIVE2XL]
[HNKONFON]
[YSOSIRUS]
[THEONLY1]
[HV GDAY]
:)
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to figure out a way to fit Girthquake into a 7 letter vanity plate that doesn't look like quak...
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: [Fark user image image 627x414]
[Fark user image image 503x269]
[Fark user image image 850x340]


I knew a lawyer who bought her husband a car -- its vanity plates said KEPT MAN.
 
stinkyboss [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
scontent-den4-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent-den4-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mister What?
 
151
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I've always wanted to figure out a way to fit Girthquake into a 7 letter vanity plate that doesn't look like quak...


Grthqke
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

151: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I've always wanted to figure out a way to fit Girthquake into a 7 letter vanity plate that doesn't look like quak...

Grthqke


It's odd only having 1 vowel don't you think?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.