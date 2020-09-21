 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Survivor released from hospital after OMG WTF COVID BBQ
62
    Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Death, Life, Dr. Nicole Hanrahan, Pulmonary contusion  
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, more people from the "it's not a big deal unless it happens to me" crowd.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hospital gave him that shirt? I bet it cost $5,000.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best way to celebrate barely surviving covid? BACKYARD PARTY!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: It's been a long road to get here. Smith had a litany of problems when he was diagnosed in June.

"I had collapsed lungs, pneumonia," he recalled. "I had a stroke."

Dr. Nicole Hanrahan, medical director of Encompass Health Rehab hospital of Murrieta, added that Smith also developed "acute respiratory failure, required two chest tubes and the help of a tracheostomy for breathing."

He had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat.

But he didn't die, so it's not counted!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hope he relearned how to drink beer, bbqs suck without beer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the massive stroke he has when he gets the bill be counted as a Covid death?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family believes prayer saved his life.

Nice of God to get involved for this one guy.

I'm sure for the loved ones of the 200,000+ dead it never even occurred to them that they should pray.

Man do they have egg on their faces!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really shouldn't brisket all just for some BBQ.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, it was this line at the end that made me roll my eyes:

"Family members credit their father's faith, nightly prayers and angels on Earth for saving his life from coronavirus."

To say nothing of the doctors, nurses, and various other medical professionals seems a bit misguided.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin cried a little from this news.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Family members credit their father's faith, nightly prayers and angels on Earth for saving his life from coronavirus."

Dear God, we don't want the ones like this. You can have 'em.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Best way to celebrate barely surviving covid? BACKYARD PARTY!


Well, at least you are pretty sure you won't get it again if the party is soon enough.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he got the right number of Facebook likes too.
 
Majikthise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What makes you think God wants them?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Nicole Hanrahan, medical director of Encompass Health Rehab hospital of Murrieta, added that Smith also developed "acute respiratory failure, required two chest tubes and the help of a tracheostomy for breathing."

He had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat.

When things were at their worst, the family believes that prayer saved his life.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the tracheostomy saved his life, not babbling a prayer in a particular spot to particular version of a particular god.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, doctors saved your life you dumbassed mother-farker!

Just asking, but what stupid farking thing is he going to do next only to turn it over to this "God"

gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Miracle man' says prayer helped him survive COVID-19 at age 75

bahaha
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma, Karma, Karma Covidiot!

That would make a good song. What's His Name should get right on it.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went in for tests this am.
Son's gfriend tested positive on sat, he's waiting for his results today after a test yesterday.
We've been doing everything right, no guests other than visiting outside 6 to 10ft apart, but our bubble got popped from the outside!! She came over with light symptoms, didn't bother to think that it MAY be an issue. Idiot!
New rules at the Pinner household! No one coming in the house without a mask.
You want to leave and go hang out with someone? Better pack a suitcase, cause you're not coming back in, or you can camp in the backyard till Spring.
No exceptions.
2020 can suck my balls.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family members credit their father's faith, nightly prayers and angels on Earth for saving his life from coronavirus.

And yet God is somehow never responsible for giving it to him.

I have this discussion with people at the transplant clinic all the time;
"I thank God for that transplant."
"Why? Isn't God the one who screwed up your kidneys in the first place?"

/My grandfather, mom, brother, and I have all had kidney failure. Apparently we got one of those ancient curses that strikes seven generations.
//Suck it, ancient gods. Neither my brother nor I had kids!
//Three. Three generations of curse!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supralapsarian Calvinism:  the more your sin, the great the Glory of God in forgiving you because you are one of his Very Special Elect Souls.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the Bobcat fire headed his way - BBQ2 - Electric Utility Bugaloo
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came to comment on the "When things were at their worst, the family believes that prayer saved his life. " part of the article, but I see that's already been taken care of.

I mean, fark all those doctors and nurses, right?
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Family members credit their father's faith, nightly prayers and angels on Earth for saving his life from coronavirus. "

Then STOP TAKING UP OUR LIMITED MEDICAL RESOURCES that could be better used on people who didn't behave like assholes. JFC, imagine being a nurse who works in a Covid ward and reading this bullshiat.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God cannot fail. God can only be failed.

/God seems like a petulant child
//sounds a lot like a certain orange calf
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean who's having a BBQ with a live band in this pandemic?  Bunch of idiots just wanted to hear "Eye of the Tiger" too much.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"God did a miracle and healed me overnight," Smith said.

OK, sure, buddy.  Why did you spend 90 days in the hospital, then?  Was God busy playing golf for 3 months?

\Sofa King Stupid
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a typical case of a seriously ill Covid patient, including his age (75).
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i love a good bbq

OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it was a real BBQ, or they just grilled stuff. Low and slow, it is the way.
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tired of reading these survivor stories.

I'm not tired of reading stories about anti-masker 'it's a hoax' people dying.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from the pic below the article...  that's a mighty big kid...  especially for being in ICU 57 days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That looks good even without the sauce.

/prefers brisket without it anyway
//taught how to enjoy brisket as is by a BBQ competition judge
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all don't understand.  The doctors should consider themselves lucky to serve these people, God's chosen.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They were mentioned.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe god just didn't like the people who died.
 
calbert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God did a miracle and healed me overnight," Smith said.

*sigh*

and yet after his ordeal he still remains as ignorant and deluded as ever

if anything, he's probably slipped further down the magic sky wizard hole
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No shiat, why did they waste all that time at a hospital? Sounds like they could have kept him in a church or something while they prayed the COVID away.
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the screenshot for one of the videos, Miracle Man still hasn't learned how to pull his mask up over his dang nose....
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: They were mentioned.


Poor phrasing on my part.

To not give all thanks to the doctors, nurses, and various other medical professionals seems a bit misguided.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

They got into this by rejecting science.  Why would they accept science now?
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

As one of those aforementioned nurses, I can attest that it is infuriating.  Especially because it is extremely anxiety provoking to step into those rooms, even when people aren't super sick.  I have taken care of multiple people who "just broke physical distancing once" to get together with family, and ended up either in the hospital for months or dead.  In the worst cases they were in the hospital for months and dead.

I will stipulate however that the phrase "angels on earth" is often used by people who rely heavily on faith to describe the medical community taking care of them. So I would give them a pass on that.

I am interested in how they justify us as a providers getting in God's way when he tries to take people up to heaven.
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA:  "collapsed lungs"

You know, just like the flu...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
medicalmiracle:
I am interested in how they justify us as a providers getting in God's way when he tries to take people up to heaven.

There are several relatively large factions of mainstream religions who take that opinion, some to the extreme.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UberDave: Ah, more people from the "it's not a big deal unless it happens to me" crowd.


Bet you they voted for Trump, and had the barbecue because Covid was a hoax.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Will the massive stroke he has when he gets the bill be counted as a Covid death?


(does not count as a prayer)
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This happened in Fontana.  We call it Fontucky.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When things were at their worst, the family believes that prayer saved his life.

He had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat.

Dr. Nicole Hanrahan, medical director of Encompass Health Rehab hospital of Murrieta, added that Smith also developed "acute respiratory failure, required two chest tubes and the help of a tracheostomy for breathing."

Thoughts and prayers got him through... not science and hard work of the doctors and nurses.

Sure Jan.
 
