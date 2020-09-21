 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   SPAAAAACE FORCE deploys to Arabian Desert in hopes of deterring space war, which could be a significant waste of time if any of our enemies possess a DEC PDP-1 minicomputer   (king5.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Im waiting for Aqua Force.

I like swimming.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well duh, Sandworms live out in the desert, and they make the spice, which you need to pilot through space. It's all there in the manual.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In case anyone doesn't get the reference.
Spacewar! - PDP-1 - One of the First Video Games (MIT 1962)
Youtube Rmvb4Hktv7U
 
zetar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow! +1 for the obscure PDP-1 reference.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im waiting for Aqua Force.

I'm waiting for MegaForce.
DEEDS, NOT WORDS
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Leaked photo of  a "Space force" fighter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: dothemath: Im waiting for Aqua Force.
I'm waiting for MegaForce.
DEEDS, NOT WORDS


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russia has claimed Venus as theirs - what the hell are these dudes doing in Qatar?

/Get your ass to Venus, Space Force!!!!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Space Force now has a squadron of 20 airmen spacemen stationed at Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base

Space Cadets?
Stargeants?
Asstronauts?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zetar: Wow! +1 for the obscure PDP-1 reference.


Not that obscure if you read this...

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


Or at least watched the final episode of this on Netflix:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: dothemath: Im waiting for Aqua Force.
I'm waiting for MegaForce.
DEEDS, NOT WORDS


I have yet to watch that film.   It's been on my list of "cheeseball films I missed as a kid" for years now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Benson declined to name the "aggressive" nations his airmen will monitor and potentially combat.

The Daleks, the Cybermen, the Klingons, the Romulans, the Borg, those aliens from Signs that were melted by water, the Strangers from Dark City who were also melted by water, Predators, Xenomorphs, I mean the list goes on and on.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Space Force:
"Just like the Air Force, with even less combat."
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: doctorguilty: dothemath: Im waiting for Aqua Force.
I'm waiting for MegaForce.
DEEDS, NOT WORDS

I have yet to watch that film.   It's been on my list of "cheeseball films I missed as a kid" for years now.


If you have Amazon Prime, this is the best way to watch it:

https://www.amazon.com/RiffTrax-Megaf​o​rce-Michael-J-Nelson/dp/B01MTLWTRO/ref​=nodl_
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dittybopper: doctorguilty: dothemath: Im waiting for Aqua Force.
I'm waiting for MegaForce.
DEEDS, NOT WORDS

I have yet to watch that film.   It's been on my list of "cheeseball films I missed as a kid" for years now.

If you have Amazon Prime, this is the best way to watch it:

https://www.amazon.com/RiffTrax-Megafo​rce-Michael-J-Nelson/dp/B01MTLWTRO/ref​=nodl_


Shoot, it is no longer available.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: In case anyone doesn't get the reference.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rmvb4Hkt​v7U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


You know, you can turn off the gravity and enforce the boundary so the missiles and ships bounce. The 2.0 version let you knock out the engines of your enemy and let you deliver the coup de gras at you leisure.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Classified photos of Space Force in action:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gar1013: zetar: Wow! +1 for the obscure PDP-1 reference.

Not that obscure if you read this...

[i.gr-assets.com image 288x475]

Or at least watched the final episode of this on Netflix:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 400x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
