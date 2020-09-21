 Skip to content
(PC Magazine)   Twitter is looking into a possible racial bias that's causing the photo preview algorithm to show white faces more frequently than black faces. Now if only it would eliminate orange faces   (pcmag.com) divider line
19
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw this earlier on Twitter with lenny and Carl used as an example  .
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shutdown Twitter.  Problem solved.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Shutdown Twitter.  Problem solved.


I've been saying this since they started. It's really telling when people think they can have intelligent discourse in a medium that limits you to 140 characters.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd pay extra for a freckle filter.
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson said it doesn't matter. Obviously Twitter is bias against white women
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tasteme: Michael Jackson said it doesn't matter. Obviously Twitter is bias against white women


Yeah, yeah, yeah.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: [i.pinimg.com image 550x309]


came for this
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This thread is going to be a real shiat show. Please make sure your dogs are wearing protective ear equipment before continuing down this thread.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: AmbassadorBooze: Shutdown Twitter.  Problem solved.

I've been saying this since they started. It's really telling when people think they can have intelligent discourse in a medium that limits you to 140 characters.


... and, yet, science Twitter has been enormously useful to me professionally and intellectually. I don't think I follow anyone, except MC Hammer, without a post-graduate education.

It turns out you can do quite a lot with short messages. Also, we do this new thing now on the internet where you click the text and it takes you somewhere else. You should check it out.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It also prefers boobs.
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: This thread is going to be a real shiat show. Please make sure your dogs are wearing protective ear equipment before continuing down this thread.


Oh my god. I just realized something. Everyone but you is a racist!
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hunh.  When I first saw this story something more than a decade back, the result was blamed on the majority of involved researchers being white and algorithms being trained against datasets that included mostly white people.  It was at least vaguely plausible.  Unfortunate that in this iteration all they're saying is "But it's clear that we've got more analysis to do."
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It also prefers boobs.


No, that's Titter.
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It also prefers boobs.


White boobs
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: tasteme: Michael Jackson said it doesn't matter. Obviously Twitter is bias against white women

Yeah, yeah, yeah.


You're singing it wrong. It's yeah, he, he, aow!
Kids these days, jeez
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It also prefers boobs.


So it works perfectly?
 
bthom37
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: This thread is going to be a real shiat show. Please make sure your dogs are wearing protective ear equipment before continuing down this thread.


Certainly you wouldn't suggest that the main page is a stronghold of the Kentucky Klan, filled with subliterate mouthbreathers?

Because that would be accurate.
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chromium_One: Hunh.  When I first saw this story something more than a decade back, the result was blamed on the majority of involved researchers being white and algorithms being trained against datasets that included mostly white people.  It was at least vaguely plausible.  Unfortunate that in this iteration all they're saying is "But it's clear that we've got more analysis to do."


Programmers for years have been saying two very basic things, both of which get tossed out in the crush to call them all racists;
-
1) Sensors don't take pictures of objects. They record light. Specifically the number of photons bouncing off of objects. Objects that bounce fewer photons leave the sensors with much smaller sample sizes to try to interpret, and much smaller deltas to compare. Which leads to;
-
2) Computers don't see people. They mainly use tools like contrast detection to try to identify general shape.
This is harder to do if there reduced contrast between lighted and shadowed parts. This is as true of less reflective objects as it is less reflective people.
-
/In short photons are racist and we should boycott the universe until it comes up with more racially sensitive energy emissions
 
