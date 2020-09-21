 Skip to content
Woman shot dead by police after calling them and claiming that someone was trying to kill her. On the bright side, at least this way she can't be accused of making a false 911 call
TommyDeuce
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She confronted the cops with a gun?  Look, we have so many issues with them shooting unarmed people, that I really can't spare the outrage for this too.  I'm not a big cop defender, but in the same way that not trying to pet cobras leads to fewer cobra bites . . .
Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.


Better yet, don't call the police to begin with.  I'd call the pizza delivery guy myself, but only because he's always armed and I give him big tips so he likes me.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness?  Why did she pull a gun on them?
 
Smosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: She confronted the cops with a gun?  Look, we have so many issues with them shooting unarmed people, that I really can't spare the outrage for this too.  I'm not a big cop defender, but in the same way that not trying to pet cobras leads to fewer cobra bites . . .
Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.


Who said she confronted them with a gun?   The cops?

How about we dont take their word for it?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide by cop?
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redmond police Chief Darrell Lowe said it was an "isolated incident."

Aren't they all?
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was LITERALLY asking for it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: She confronted the cops with a gun?  Look, we have so many issues with them shooting unarmed people, that I really can't spare the outrage for this too.  I'm not a big cop defender, but in the same way that not trying to pet cobras leads to fewer cobra bites . . .
Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.


????
You buy that confronted crap?
Why?
WTF?
Hit your self.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Mental illness?  Why did she pull a gun on them?


No, completely rational and stable people call the police and point guns at them.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not believe that she "confronted" the police with the gun. She just still had it in her hand. The police WILL shoot you for that. That is their training. She may well have been defending herself from an intruder. but she still had a gun in her hand. That is all the police care about. Their safety.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the body cameras were "malfunctioning." Just a guess.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm shocked that it has happened here. I mean, that's why I pay as much as I do to live here,"

Wow, just wow.
 
bsmz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police have a conflict of interest when they report that she had a gun, since otherwise they'd have to deal with the various social consequences of shooting someone unarmed.

If there is bodycam video showing she had a gun I'd believe it. Having the gun would help, but it's not 100% since sometimes police plant guns.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: I do not believe that she "confronted" the police with the gun. She just still had it in her hand. The police WILL shoot you for that. That is their training. She may well have been defending herself from an intruder. but she still had a gun in her hand. That is all the police care about. Their safety.


Exactly.
 
nitefallz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we'll find out every detail in the story is a lie
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm shocked that it has happened here. I mean, that's why I pay as much as I do to live here,"

Glad she got her moneys worth.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bsmz: The police have a conflict of interest when they report that she had a gun, since otherwise they'd have to deal with the various social consequences of shooting someone unarmed.

If there is bodycam video showing she had a gun I'd believe it. Having the gun would help, but it's not 100% since sometimes police plant guns.


Holding a gun is not illegal. Especially while at your residence.

I am assuming Betty White was not there.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: I do not believe that she "confronted" the police with the gun. She just still had it in her hand. The police WILL shoot you for that. That is their training. She may well have been defending herself from an intruder. but she still had a gun in her hand. That is all the police care about. Their safety.


Unless you appear in large numbers at a state Capitol.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever 2nd Amendment "advocates" cite statistics about instances of self defense with a firearm just remember that technically this counts as 2.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: I do not believe that she "confronted" the police with the gun. She just still had it in her hand. The police WILL shoot you for that. That is their training. She may well have been defending herself from an intruder. but she still had a gun in her hand. That is all the police care about. Their safety.


Bullshiat. They care about having an excuse to kill someone, as evidenced by all the people acting threatening with guns whom they handle with kid gloves.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: She confronted the cops with a gun?  Look, we have so many issues with them shooting unarmed people, that I really can't spare the outrage for this too.  I'm not a big cop defender, but in the same way that not trying to pet cobras leads to fewer cobra bites . . .
Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.


And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another earlier case. The police entered an apartment of a drunk woman who was having a fight with her boyfriend. She said yes when they asked if she had a gun around. They TOLD her to get it and give it to them. When she had the gun in her hand, they killed her. I assume she sorta pointed it in their direction when she tried to hand it over. Because that is how you hold a gun.

And don't boot-lick and say she should have held it by the barrel. None of you would have done that either.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder which cop had to give up his burner gun to plant on the corpse.
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.


And where did you get the "point" part?

Not from the TFA...
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: TommyDeuce: Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.

And where did you get the "point" part?

Not from the TFA...


The cops claim she pointed the gun at them in a different article. Do I believe it? Nope.

https://komonews.com/news/local/woman​-​fatally-shot-by-redmond-police-officer​s
 
farkerts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, turns out she was right!
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: Another earlier case. The police entered an apartment of a drunk woman who was having a fight with her boyfriend. She said yes when they asked if she had a gun around. They TOLD her to get it and give it to them. When she had the gun in her hand, they killed her. I assume she sorta pointed it in their direction when she tried to hand it over. Because that is how you hold a gun.

And don't boot-lick and say she should have held it by the barrel. None of you would have done that either.


It doesn't make one a boot licker to know how to hand someone else a gun. It's a lot like handing someone a knife, you don't give them the sharp end.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.


And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more name on the list.

No, I don't believe anything the cops say. They murdered another person. She also told them she had a gun. Guns are legal, like written in the constitution legal, in the US.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.


I like how you are the first person to bring race into the thread.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.

And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.


Yeah, whatever, sonny. You wouldn't make it 1 day as a crossing guard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.


Why would she confront the police with a gun?
She literally identified herself as the caller and had conceded she had shot at someone.
None of that matches confronted police with gun.
I swear man why do you just believe whatever the cops say?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's absolutely not enough here to say the cops did something wrong. The story suggests that she claimed to have gun that she had just used for self defense. Did she? Was she cockoo bananas exercising a right to self defense against imaginary threats and actually threatened the cops and shiat got out of hand? (They really should try to deescalate when people may be mentally ill but a gun does add a really dangerous unpredictable element here).

Or did the cops kill a sane person, who had just used a gun for self defense, told them she used a gun for self defense, may be experiencing a totally normal reaction of shock after taking a shot in self defense, and as they went up to her forgot to tell her to put it down, or stupidly forgot she just told them she had a gun and shot her when she surprised them by having a gun she just told them about?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.

And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.

Yeah, whatever, sonny. You wouldn't make it 1 day as a crossing guard.


Are you living on the cheap because you were once a cop and got fired for corruption?
 
toraque
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: awruk!: TommyDeuce: Don't want to die - don't point guns at cops.

And where did you get the "point" part?

Not from the TFA...

The cops claim she pointed the gun at them in a different article. Do I believe it? Nope.

https://komonews.com/news/local/woman-​fatally-shot-by-redmond-police-officer​s


KOMO is a Sinclair station.  I wouldn't trust their reporting to be nonbiased.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kbronsito: There's absolutely not enough here to say the cops did something wrong. The story suggests that she claimed to have gun that she had just used for self defense. Did she? Was she cockoo bananas exercising a right to self defense against imaginary threats and actually threatened the cops and shiat got out of hand? (They really should try to deescalate when people may be mentally ill but a gun does add a really dangerous unpredictable element here).

Or did the cops kill a sane person, who had just used a gun for self defense, told them she used a gun for self defense, may be experiencing a totally normal reaction of shock after taking a shot in self defense, and as they went up to her forgot to tell her to put it down, or stupidly forgot she just told them she had a gun and shot her when she surprised them by having a gun she just told them about?


My issue is with the whole she confronted us that just sounds like a lie that doesn't sound like the rest of the story doesn't match the rest of the story it doesn't make any sense
 
fat_free
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.

And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.

Yeah, whatever, sonny. You wouldn't make it 1 day as a crossing guard.

Are you living on the cheap because you were once a cop and got fired for corruption?


What the actual fark are you talking about?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In cop language, "presented" means "confronted" in certain cases, and I'm guessing this was one of those cases.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.

And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.

Yeah, whatever, sonny. You wouldn't make it 1 day as a crossing guard.

Are you living on the cheap because you were once a cop and got fired for corruption?

What the actual fark are you talking about?


Just wondering why you're such a fellator of the cops.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.

And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.

Yeah, whatever, sonny. You wouldn't make it 1 day as a crossing guard.


I could hear that whistle through your missing teeth.
 
groppet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I still want someone to look at body cam footage, people still have trust issues with cops and will until they are more transparent.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
csb:
A few years ago I was laying in bed and I could see light intermittingly flashing in my window that faces the carport; obviously from flashlights.
I jumped out of bed and ran outside to confront whatever was going on.  It was dark out but I could see figures with flashlights standing there.  I stopped advancing and quickly turned around, ran back to the door, and flipped the exterior light on.
It turned out it was a bunch of police responding (to the wrong address) to a 911 call from an 'attempted break-in' by my paranoid schizophrenic neighbor.  Dude was batshiat cray-cray and always thought people and things were after him; especially invisible people.
Oftentimes I wonder how differently things would have gone down if I ran out there using the flashlight on my handgun in order to see.
 
fat_free
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.

And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.

Yeah, whatever, sonny. You wouldn't make it 1 day as a crossing guard.

Are you living on the cheap because you were once a cop and got fired for corruption?

What the actual fark are you talking about?

Just wondering why you're such a fellator of the cops.


I'm on the Blue Lives Matter side. You must be on the other side. Do us all a favor and DON'T call the cops when your shiat gets stolen and you get your ass kicked.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My guess is mental illness. That's a pretty nice building in a pretty affluent town. Given the location, I'd guess the majority of residents there are Microsoft employees.
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fat_free:

As if the cops do anything after your shiat gets stolen...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm mostly concerned about Jesse Silva.   She seemed pretty rattled by the whole affair.   Hope she's okay.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: csb:
A few years ago I was laying in bed and I could see light intermittingly flashing in my window that faces the carport; obviously from flashlights.
I jumped out of bed and ran outside to confront whatever was going on.  It was dark out but I could see figures with flashlights standing there.  I stopped advancing and quickly turned around, ran back to the door, and flipped the exterior light on.
It turned out it was a bunch of police responding (to the wrong address) to a 911 call from an 'attempted break-in' by my paranoid schizophrenic neighbor.  Dude was batshiat cray-cray and always thought people and things were after him; especially invisible people.
Oftentimes I wonder how differently things would have gone down if I ran out there using the flashlight on my handgun in order to see.


This exactly why guns are silly. They cops could have shot you. In a few different ways depending on what you did or didn't do
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: Texas Gabe: fat_free: For all you dumbasses who DRTFA, here's the money quote:

"When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.
Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers."

But of course this is Fark so all the anti-white, anti-police dipshiats will think this is The Man trying to kill another POC. fark you.

And this is a big reason why cops feel they can lie with impunity - people like you who take their word as gospel without question.

Yeah, whatever, sonny. You wouldn't make it 1 day as a crossing guard.

Are you living on the cheap because you were once a cop and got fired for corruption?

What the actual fark are you talking about?

Just wondering why you're such a fellator of the cops.


Dirty cop, all the way.

Don't waste your time.
 
